Advantage Group International Reinforces Focus on Client and Retailer Centricity with New CEO Appointment

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantage Group International today announces the appointment of John McLoughlin as their new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

McLoughlin succeeds Richard Kellam, who leaves Advantage in a strong position after having championed the company's digital transformation and led the business through one of the most challenging periods of global disruption in our Industry's history.

As CEO, McLoughlin will reinforce the company's commitment to its clients and retailers through the delivery of the syndicated engagement program, Advantage ReportTM. Advantage Report is the world's leading 360º feedback system developed to support suppliers and retailers in measuring, tracking and strengthening their B2B performance. As COVID-19 has clearly shown, when supplier and retailer partnerships are at their strongest, outstanding outcomes are created.

Having joined Advantage in 2006, McLoughlin has dedicated nearly 15 years to the growth and development of the business in a variety of capacities: from opening the Advantage Australian business to launching and providing leadership as Executive and Managing Director for APAC of Advantage's operations in China, New Zealand, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This expansion into the fast-growing Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern markets has proven to be instrumental in securing Advantage's global reputation as a leader in driving successful B2B relationships.

"I am thrilled and excited to appoint John to this new leadership role," says Advantage Chairman John Shanahan. "Through his enduring commitment to both our supplier and retailer clientele, John has built and led numerous teams fueled by a strategic growth mindset. It is this mindset and a client and employee engagement orientation that we are excited to see him bring to the role of CEO. Under his new leadership, our trusted in-market engagement advisors will remain dedicated to serving our clients and retailers with excellence."

"Our purpose is to help retailers and suppliers work better together," says McLoughlin. "We will stay true to this purpose and continue to find new and exciting ways to support and supercharge our Industry's B2B relationships worldwide. This includes introducing the innovative engagement approaches that we have brought to our Australian suppliers and retailers, which have proven tremendously successful for both partners."

About Advantage Group International

Advantage Group is the leading advisor in business-to-business engagement globally. Over 30 years ago, in Toronto, Canada, founder Ron Pirie championed the belief that businesses work better together when they commit to actively listening and responding to each other's feedback. Ron's idea to have retailers' rate and rank their suppliers was conceptualized in 1988. Not long after, fast-moving consumer goods suppliers and retailers throughout North America began recognizing that engaged and measurable relationships are foundational to business performance. Today, our relationship measurement capabilities have become the gold standard for improving business-to-business engagement in over 40 countries. For more information: https://www.advantagegroup.com/

For media inquiries: marketing@advantagegroup.com