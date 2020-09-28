First Look: Touring The 33 ft. G:77 Sky Master Hyper Luxury Bus By Lexani Motorcars

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lexani Motorcars G-77 Sky Master, a 33 ft. hyper-luxury transporter, both revolutionized mobile offices, and brought new levels of prestige to traveling by road.

The company recently debuted the first ever tour video of the vehicle's stunning interior, and it's truly something to behold. Every inch of the over-the-top rolling fortress has been retrofitted with the Southern California brand's craftsmanship, and state-of-the-art electronic appointments. Business Insider's Tim Levin quipped, "Its interior looks like a luxurious private jet!"

He's not wrong.

The Sky Master opens to a spacious and dramatic touring cabin with six custom power Italian leather seats boasting footrests, heating, massage options, and LM's signature airline-style tray tables. A thundering Bose home theater sound system, coupled with a 65" Curved Ultra HD TV built-into the front cabin partition, assures an unforgettable viewing experience. Beyond the stately captain's quarters is a kitchenette, restroom, and private VIP boardroom which astonishingly transforms from an all-in-one business station, into a comfortable rest area, with the touch of a button. Apple iPads, Mac Mini computers for video conferencing, and a 360-security monitoring system have been flawlessly integrated into the vehicle's user-controlled Control4 system. Not bad for being built on a blacked out and understated Ford F-550 platform.

Kevin Cuenca recently took viewers inside the mega bus for the first time for an in depth walkthrough on the brand's youtube channel:

VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7EknKp-LZec&t=4s

VIP touring cabin amenities:

Custom plush luxury seating for up to 6 VIPs - Custom Italian leather seating with recline, power footrests, heat, massage, and ventilation.

Custom retractable airline writing tables at each sitting position

Electronic privacy partition with 65" curved 4K Samsung Ultra HD TV

Sony Blu-ray DVD player

Apple TV

Control4 Touchscreen system for audio and visual

Heavy duty VIP cabin air conditioning system

Bose Acoustimass home theater sound system with sub woofer

GPS full-time monitoring screen

360° security monitoring system

Individual overhead reading lights

Ambient LED dimmable ceiling lights

VIP ceramic window tint

Electronic window blinds

Custom luxury refreshment cabinets

24K Gold accents

Mac computer keyboard and trackpad

Intercom system

Multiple USB and 12V charging stations

Kitchenette amenities:

Retractable Nespresso coffee maker

Norcold mini fridge

Microwave oven

Prep surface with cutting board

Restroom amenities:

VIP Washbasin

Ceramic toilet

Crema Marfil marble floor

Vanishing Vanity Mirror with TV

44 gallon capacity clear water tank

Boardroom amenities:

Plush leather bench seating for 4 converts to sleeping surface

Dual Samsung 49" LED TVs

Control4 Touchscreen system for audio and visual

Sony Blu-ray DVD player

Multiple storage cabinets

All-in-one business station for Scan, Fax, & Print

24" Security monitoring screen

Drivers cabin features:

Clear and black water monitoring screen

VIDEO BY: EKKOMEDIA.com

Contact:

Phone #

(844) 453-9264

Email

info@lexanimotorcars.com