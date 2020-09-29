The tortilla chips market research report examines the key questions around the implications of COVID-19 and provides a recovery analysis and outlook for the market in focus. The market has witnessed a positive impact due to the COVID-19 situation. The research analysts at Technavio expects the tortilla chips market to grow by USD 3.16 billion during the forecast period, accelerating at a CAGR of over 5%.

Tortilla Chips Market Segmentation Analysis by Type

MFICFT

WFOIT

MFICFT is the leading segment in the tortilla chips market and the market growth in this segment is expected to be significant in the coming years. MFICFT is a staple grain produced and consumed largely across the globe. It has been witnessing incremental growth in recent years due to changing taste preferences in regions such as Europe and North America. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the tortilla chips market size.

Tortilla Chips Market Regional Analysis

The report covers regional analysis for APAC (India, China, Japan, and South Korea), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy), North America (US, Canada, Mexico), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran).

57% of the growth will originate from the North American region.

Factors such as the constant effort by leading vendors such as PepsiCo to provide innovative products containing ethnic and exotic flavors and the rising popularity of organic, gluten-free tortilla chips will significantly drive tortilla chips market growth in this region over the forecast period.

The US, Mexico, and Canada are the key markets for tortilla chips in North America.

Tortilla Chips Market: Key Market Drivers

Tortilla chips market is driven by the growing awareness of the health benefits of tortilla chips. Tortilla chips not only form a delicious snacking option but are also rich in nutrients. The main ingredient used in the production of tortilla chips is corn. Corn is the rich source of many antioxidants, which are highly beneficial for the human body. Besides, the different combinations of phytonutrients in the different varieties of corn are linked to strong antioxidant activity. Corn is also a good source of fiber, and therefore, tortilla chips also serve as a good appetizer. Tortilla chips also provide the requisite amount of sodium to the body, which is essential for maintaining the water balance in the body.

Launch of New Products with Innovative Flavors will be a Key Market Trend

The global tortilla chips market has seen a surge in the launch of new products containing innovative flavors over the last five years. Most of these new products were launched in the Americas, and most of them were organic or gluten-free due to the rising demand for such products. For instance, in August 2020, Utz Quality Foods, LLC. announced its newest snack creation: Guacamole flavored TORTIYAHS! tortilla chips. Similarly, in April 2020, Mission Foods launched corn strips in South East Asia and China. The corn strips snacks will be available in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and China through the company's retail presence in these countries. Such launch of products containing unique flavors is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Tortilla Chips Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist tortilla chips market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the tortilla chips market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tortilla chips market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tortilla chips market vendors

