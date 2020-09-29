The pet furniture market research report examines the key questions around the implications of COVID-19 and provides a recovery analysis and outlook for the market in focus. Although the market has witnessed a negative impact due to the COVID-19 situation, the research analysts at Technavio expect the pet furniture market to recover and grow by USD 4.11 billion during the forecast period, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 6%.
Pet Furniture Market Segmentation Analysis by Product
- Pet house
- Pet bed and sofa
- Pet tree and condo
- Others
The pet house segment accounted for the highest pet furniture market share in 2019. The growing demand for pet houses is mostly attributable to their aesthetic appeal. Key market competitors design modern and sleek pet houses as per customers' demands. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the pet furniture market size.
Pet Furniture Market Regional Analysis
- The report covers regional analysis for APAC (India, China, Japan, and South Korea), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy), North America (US, Canada, Mexico), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran).
- 37% of the growth will originate from the North American region.
- Factors such as the growing millennial population, the high number of dual-income nuclear families, and an ever-increasing trend of pet humanization will significantly drive the pet furniture market growth in this region during the forecast period.
- The US is the key market for pet furniture in North America.
Pet Furniture Market: Key Market Drivers
Pet furniture market is expected to be driven by the availability of a wide range of fashionable and multifunctional pet furniture. Pet furniture designs have evolved significantly over the last couple of years. Market players are exploring innovative ways to combine multiple functions and styles to cater to the demands of pet lovers. For instance, they are designing furniture that fits seamlessly in homes without compromising on aesthetic value. This is resulting in the availability of a variety of pet furniture, which is driving the overall market growth.
Advent of Smart Pet Bed will be a Key Market Trend
The advent of smart pet beds is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global pet furniture market. Players in the global pet furniture market are investing a lot in research and development work to design smart pet furniture for affluent customers. These smart pet beds track pets' weight, rest and activity while providing climate control. The data collected via a mobile app provides owners with more information about their pet's health. Smart beds also offer thermostatic control that allows owners to adjust the temperature. Such features are driving their demand, thereby fueling the overall pet furniture market growth.
Pet Furniture Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist pet furniture market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the pet furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the pet furniture market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pet furniture market vendors
