The pet furniture market research report examines the key questions around the implications of COVID-19 and provides a recovery analysis and outlook for the market in focus. Although the market has witnessed a negative impact due to the COVID-19 situation, the research analysts at Technavio expect the pet furniture market to recover and grow by USD 4.11 billion during the forecast period, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 6%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005521/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pet Furniture Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

For the Complete Insights on COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis and Recovery Analysis of the Pet Furniture Market Download free report sample

Pet Furniture Market Segmentation Analysis by Product

Pet house

Pet bed and sofa

Pet tree and condo

Others

The pet house segment accounted for the highest pet furniture market share in 2019. The growing demand for pet houses is mostly attributable to their aesthetic appeal. Key market competitors design modern and sleek pet houses as per customers' demands. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the pet furniture market size.

Pet Furniture Market Regional Analysis

The report covers regional analysis for APAC (India, China, Japan, and South Korea), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy), North America (US, Canada, Mexico), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran).

37% of the growth will originate from the North American region.

Factors such as the growing millennial population, the high number of dual-income nuclear families, and an ever-increasing trend of pet humanization will significantly drive the pet furniture market growth in this region during the forecast period.

The US is the key market for pet furniture in North America.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Pet Furniture Market: Key Market Drivers

Pet furniture market is expected to be driven by the availability of a wide range of fashionable and multifunctional pet furniture. Pet furniture designs have evolved significantly over the last couple of years. Market players are exploring innovative ways to combine multiple functions and styles to cater to the demands of pet lovers. For instance, they are designing furniture that fits seamlessly in homes without compromising on aesthetic value. This is resulting in the availability of a variety of pet furniture, which is driving the overall market growth.

Advent of Smart Pet Bed will be a Key Market Trend

The advent of smart pet beds is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global pet furniture market. Players in the global pet furniture market are investing a lot in research and development work to design smart pet furniture for affluent customers. These smart pet beds track pets' weight, rest and activity while providing climate control. The data collected via a mobile app provides owners with more information about their pet's health. Smart beds also offer thermostatic control that allows owners to adjust the temperature. Such features are driving their demand, thereby fueling the overall pet furniture market growth.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Pet Furniture Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist pet furniture market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pet furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pet furniture market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pet furniture market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Pet house Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pet bed and sofa Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pet tree and condo Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Dogs Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cats Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Pet Furniture Market drivers

Pet Furniture Market challenges

Pet Furniture Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cosmic Pet

Go Pet Club

Hangzhou Tianyuan Pet Products Co. Ltd.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

MiaCara GmbH Co. KG

MidWest Homes for Pets

North American Pet Products

PetPals Group Inc.

Prevue Pet Products

Ware Manufacturing Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005521/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/