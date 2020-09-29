The fruits and vegetables coatings market research report examines the key questions around the implications of COVID-19 and provides a recovery analysis and outlook for the market in focus. Although the market has witnessed a negative impact due to the COVID-19 situation, the research analysts at Technavio expect the fruits and vegetables coatings market to recover and grow by USD 266.96 million during the forecast period, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 7%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005526/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

For the Complete Insights on COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis and Recovery Analysis of the Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market Download free report sample

Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market Segmentation Analysis by Product

Fruits coatings

Vegetable coatings

Fruits Coatings accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growing focus of vendors on increasing the sales of fruit coatings will accelerate the growth momentum of the market during the forecast period. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the fruits and vegetables coatings market size.

Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market Regional Analysis

The report covers regional analysis for APAC (India, China, Japan, and South Korea), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy), North America (US, Canada, Mexico), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran).

43% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

China and India are the key markets for fruits and vegetable coatings in APAC.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market: Key Market Drivers

Fruits and vegetables coatings market is expected to be driven by the benefits offered by fruits and vegetables coatings. The perishability of fruits and vegetables is high, owing to their short shelf life. Many fruits and vegetables start degrading due to various microorganisms and insects during both the pre- and post-harvesting conditions. Such issues will increase the requirement of effective preservation of fruits and vegetables. The edible coating is an effective and ideal method for post-harvest preservation of fruits and vegetables. Fruit and vegetable coatings help in maintaining texture, color, appearance, flavor, nutritional value, and ensure microbial safety of fruits and vegetables. These benefits offered by fruit and vegetable coatings will encourage more end-users to use such products, which will propel the growth of the global fruits and vegetables coatings market during the forecast period.

Growing Government Support to Increase Production of Fruits and Vegetables will be a Key Market Trend

The global population is witnessing an overall growth every year. Therefore, the production of fruits and vegetables need to be increased to meet the demand from the growing population. Government organizations across various countries are focusing on enhancing the production of fruits and vegetables. Also, governments of various countries are focusing on achieving self-sufficiency in the area of fruit and vegetable production. For instance, in March 2019, the Ministry of Agriculture and Agri-Food in Canada announced an investment under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, AgriScience Program, to the British Columbia Fruit Growers' Association. The funding is to support the fruit industry and increase the production of fruits. The increase in the production of fruits and vegetables is directly associated with the requirement of fruit and vegetable coatings to maintain freshness.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist fruits and vegetables coatings market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fruits and vegetables coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fruits and vegetables coatings market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fruits and vegetables coatings market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Fruits coatings Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Vegetables coatings Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver- Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Apeel Technology Inc.

Citracote (Pty) Ltd.

Colin Campbell (Chemicals) Pty Ltd.

D. Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt. Ltd.

Fomesa Fruitech SLU

John Bean Technologies Corp.

Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

UPL Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005526/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/