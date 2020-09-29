The green-roofs market research report examines the key questions around the implications of COVID-19 and provides a recovery analysis and outlook for the market in focus. Although the market has witnessed a negative impact due to the COVID-19 situation, the research analysts at Technavio expects the green-roofs market to recover and grow by USD 8.82 billion during the forecast period, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 14%.

Green-Roofs Market Segmentation Analysis by Product

Extensive

Intensive

Extensive green-roofs segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019 and is likely to grow faster than the intensive green-roofs segment during the forecast period. Initial costs and maintenance costs for extensive green-roofs are comparatively lower than that for intensive green-roofs. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the green-roofs market size.

Green-roofs Market Regional Analysis

The report covers regional analysis for APAC (India, China, Japan, and South Korea), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy), North America (US, Canada, Mexico), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and MEA UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran).

37% of the growth will originate from the North American region.

The US and Canada are the key markets for green-roofs in North America.

Green-roofs Market: Key Market Drivers

Green-roofs market is expected to be driven by the reduction in global warming due to green roofs. The popularity and implementation of green-roof concept is gaining traction around the globe as it helps in lowering the temperature on roofs, thereby decreasing the ambient temperature. This is achieved by growing plants on rooftops that help absorb the radiation from the sun and reduce the urban heat island effect. As a result, various governments are introducing supportive policies to encourage the adoption of green-roofs. Thus, the reduction in global warming due to green roofs is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Integration of Green-roof and Solar Photovoltaic Systems will be a Key Market Trend

Green-roofs integrated with solar photovoltaic arrays are known as biosolar roofs. These roofs help in minimizing the emissions of greenhouse gases and ensure the sustainable development of buildings. The integration of green-roofs and solar photovoltaic systems ensures enhanced functions and effectiveness through cooling and shading effects. Thus, the integration of green-roof and solar photovoltaic systems is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Green-roofs Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist green-roofs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the green-roofs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the green-roofs market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of green-roofs market vendors

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Extensive Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Intensive Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Commercial

Residential

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Axter Ltd.

Bauder Ltd.

Bender GmbH Co. KG

Optigreen international AG

RENOLIT SE

Sempergreen BV

Sika AG

Sky Garden Ltd.

Vegetal i.D. Inc.

ZinCo GmbH

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

