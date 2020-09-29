The sports coaching market research report examines the key questions around the implications of COVID-19 and provides a recovery analysis and outlook for the market in focus. Although the market has witnessed a negative impact due to the COVID-19 situation, the research analysts at Technavio expects the sports coaching market to recover and grow by USD 4.14 billion during the forecast period, accelerating at a CAGR of over 2%.

Sports Coaching Market Segmentation Analysis by Type

Sports camps and personalized training

Recreational camps

The sports camps and personalized training segment will account for the highest market share in the global sports coaching market throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rise in player participation in international sports and domestic leagues. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the sports coaching market size.

Sports Coaching Market Regional Analysis

The report covers regional analysis for APAC (India, China, Japan, and South Korea), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy), North America (US, Canada, Mexico), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and MEA UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran).

38% of the growth will originate from the European region.

The constant rise in sports participation will significantly drive sports coaching market growth in this region over the forecast period.

Germany and the UK are the key markets for sports coaching in Europe.

Sports Coaching Market: Key Market Drivers

Sports coaching market is expected to be driven by the technological integration in sports coaching. Several vendors in the market are enhancing their coaching facilities with the help of integration of technologies such as virtual reality and analytics. For instance, TENVIC, a sport coaching vendor, uses two main sport coaching platforms the academy management system and video analytic platform to train players. With the integration of video analytics platform, coaches can remotely review uploaded clips, and provide online feedback on areas of strength or improvement.

Increasing Online Presence of Sports Coaching Vendors will be a Key Market Trend

Sports coaching vendors are increasingly expanding their online presence. With the advent of the Internet and smartphones, it has become essential for vendors to establish their online presence. Moreover, sports coaching vendors can also use their websites to post digital coaching content such as videos and blogs to assist athletes. TENVIC, and ISM Sports are some of the vendors with online websites.

Sports Coaching Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist sports coaching market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sports coaching market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sports coaching market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports coaching market vendors

