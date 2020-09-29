ExpressTruckTax: Truckers With an August First Use Month Need to File Their Form 2290 by September 30, 2020

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2020 / Truckers who first started using their vehicles in August 2020 need to file their Form 2290 by September 30 to avoid IRS penalties.

The Form 2290 deadline for truckers is determined by their first use month (FUM). The due date is always the end of the month following their FUM. For example, if a trucker begins using a vehicle in August, their Form 2290 return will be due on September 30.

The Form 2290 tax year runs from July 1 - June 30 of each year, so truckers need to renew their 2290 for the 2020-21 tax year.

