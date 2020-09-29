Black Founder of Boom, a Guided Mindful Journaling App, is Empowering Millennials to Stronger Minds with Mindfulness

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2020 / Matt West, an American psychologist, podcaster, and well-being tech founder at Boom, is set to release a guided mindful journaling app to empower millennials to stronger minds with mindfulness, Fall 2020.

As we head into the final quarter of what has been a mentally challenging year, West wants individuals to know they can mindfully train their brains and develop stronger minds moving forward.

"I have always had a passion to understand why people do what they do and what really drives them to take action," said West. "I went through my own trials and tribulations, which opened my eyes to the struggles so many people are facing today. Through mindfulness journaling, I started to notice shifts in my thoughts and how I responded to challenges. I became a newer, more receptive person."

West obtained two masters in psychology by the age of 24, enabling him to aid millennials from feeling the effects of burnout. By the time West reached the age of 30, he was a six-figure-earner - albeit with sacrifices and working in a 9-to-5 corporate job. In 2018, West decided to take matters into his own hands and get back in control of his emotional, physical, and mental well-being. He wants people everywhere to know they have that freedom, too.

"I want millennials to feel inspired, energized, and joyful," said West. "Mindful productivity, living, creativity, and joy is something available to everyone. Spread the word on the arrival of Boom in the app store set to arrive in Fall 2020," West concluded by stating he anticipates the Google Play version of Boom to launch Fall 2020.

