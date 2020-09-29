Hyundai MnSOFT Inc.: JD Power Names Hyundai MnSOFT Best-in-Class Navigation System in the 2020 Hyundai Sonata

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2020 / The 2020 JD Power US Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study has named Hyundai MnSOFT as the best-in-class navigation provider for the Hyundai Sonata in the midsize/large category. Hyundai MnSOFT (CEO: Jisoo Hong) is a vehicle infotainment company within the Hyundai Motor Group.

The new annual category presented by JD Power asked 87,282 new US vehicle owners to rate their user experience based on quality and satisfaction. Hyundai MnSOFT's Generation 5 Wide navigation system received the highest score of 928 out of 1,000 possible points. This can be attributed to the company's obsessive commitment to quality. The same powerful 10.25-inch-wide screen system can be found in other 2020 Hyundai models including the Ioniq, Kona, and Palisade, as well as, the 2020 Kia Cadenza, Niro, Seltos, Soul, and Telluride. The connected navigation platform includes cloud-based routing, online search, traffic, weather, and even warns the driver for upcoming red-light and speed cameras.

"This award is direct recognition by consumers of the advanced vehicle infotainment capabilities of the Hyundai Motor Group and Hyundai MnSOFT in the world's largest automobile market," said a Hyundai MnSOFT spokesperson. "We will continue to invest and make efforts to showcase new innovations and unique user experiences in the future mobility market, as well as multimedia environments."

Hyundai MnSOFT's goal to provide its customers with the best in-car experience possible extends to the upcoming ECO 3.0 navigation system for Hyundai's new IONIQ EV brand. The system will provide dynamic charging information spanning across nearly all charging station networks in the United States and Canada, so drivers can always find a place to charge up.

To learn more about the JD Power 2020 Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study, see the press release.

https://www.jdpower.com/business/press-releases/2020-us-multimedia-quality-and-satisfaction-study

About Hyundai MnSOFT Inc.

Hyundai MnSOFT, a vehicle infotainment company within the Hyundai Motor Group, provides services such as navigation software, HD (high definition) maps for autonomous driving, LBS (Location based service), and a data sharing platform. For the future autonomous driving era, a 16,000-kilometer-long road dedicated to autonomous driving in Korea has been precisely mapped by Hyundai MnSOFT. Hyundai MnSOFT has signed strategic partnerships with global companies including HERE, a global map company, to provide key technologies necessary for the autonomous driving era.

http://www.hyundai-mnsoft.com/EN/index.mms

Media Contact:

Shawn Kalantar?

Email: shawn@hyundai-mnsoft.com

Related Images

Related Links

Hyundai MnSOFT Company Website

SOURCE: Hyundai MnSOFT Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608153/JD-Power-Names-Hyundai-MnSOFT-Best-in-Class-Navigation-System-in-the-2020-Hyundai-Sonata