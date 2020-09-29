Merxwire Establishes International Reporting and Business Information Center in Asia

MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / Merxwire is a multinational media analysis, and the marketing team provide high-value professional reports and business information on a global scale. Publish in-depth, high-quality content and thought-provoking topics.
Merxwire's mission is to allow the free dissemination of information worldwide and convey text, audio and video, and images to you and me through the far-reaching network. You can receive international news, business information, life knowledge, and compiled important indicators and data.
The content of the International Report & Business Information Center includes three categories:
International breaking news:
- Market dynamics in various countries
- Industry development status of various countries
- World Stock Market
Business news:
- Financial investment trends
- Corporate Press Release
- Real estate transactions
- Market trends and product analysis
- Industry promotion technology and tools
Knowledge of life:
- Lifestyle and fashion trends
- Daily information such as food and restaurant
- Health and exercise information
- Various teaching courses
Merxwire also pays attention to medical, science, technology, environmental protection, and social culture. Visit Merxwire International Reporting & Business Information Center: https://merxwire.org/
"Our society needs more communication. Information transmission is a way of understanding each other." "With objective information, we hope to guide readers to think independently, view society from multiple angles, and accept different races and cultures to make the world a better place. "The Merxwire team said.
About Merxwire
Merxwire, an International Reporting & Business service company. There are also Marketing, Education, Financial, Health, Technology, Manufacturing, international trends, and various topics related to people's lives. It offers educational services through BLOG to teach the public to write and business PR service.
Contacts:
Editorial Department: editor@merxwire.org
Advertising Department: ads@merxwire.org
Telegram ID: merxwire
Line ID: merxwire
Website: https://merxwire.com/
