Merxwire Establishes International Reporting and Business Information Center in Asia

MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / Merxwire is a multinational media analysis, and the marketing team provide high-value professional reports and business information on a global scale. Publish in-depth, high-quality content and thought-provoking topics.

Merxwire's mission is to allow the free dissemination of information worldwide and convey text, audio and video, and images to you and me through the far-reaching network. You can receive international news, business information, life knowledge, and compiled important indicators and data.

The content of the International Report & Business Information Center includes three categories:

International breaking news:

Market dynamics in various countries

Industry development status of various countries

World Stock Market

Business news:

Financial investment trends

Corporate Press Release

Real estate transactions

Market trends and product analysis

Industry promotion technology and tools

Knowledge of life:

Lifestyle and fashion trends

Daily information such as food and restaurant

Health and exercise information

Various teaching courses

Merxwire also pays attention to medical, science, technology, environmental protection, and social culture. Visit Merxwire International Reporting & Business Information Center: https://merxwire.org/

"Our society needs more communication. Information transmission is a way of understanding each other." "With objective information, we hope to guide readers to think independently, view society from multiple angles, and accept different races and cultures to make the world a better place. "The Merxwire team said.

About Merxwire

Merxwire, an International Reporting & Business service company. There are also Marketing, Education, Financial, Health, Technology, Manufacturing, international trends, and various topics related to people's lives. It offers educational services through BLOG to teach the public to write and business PR service.

Contacts:

Editorial Department: editor@merxwire.org

Advertising Department: ads@merxwire.org

Telegram ID: merxwire

Line ID: merxwire

Website: https://merxwire.com/

