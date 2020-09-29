DexCom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Launches In Turkey

New CGM system eliminates routine fingersticks for people with diabetes and is nearly one-third smaller than previous generation

ISTANBUL, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), a leader in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people with diabetes, announced today market entry into Turkey, with the launch of its Dexcom G6 CGM System for people with diabetes ages two years and older.

The Dexcom G6 uses a small, wearable sensor and transmitter to continuously measure and send glucose levels wirelessly to a receiver or compatible smart device*, enabling patients to receive near real-time glucose data without the need to prick their finger†. The system also offers customizable alerts and alarms to help avoid dangerous low and high blood sugar events.

"At Dexcom, we are committed to continuing to expand access to CGM for people with diabetes around the world. The launch of Dexcom G6 in Turkey represents a significant step forward in diabetes management, bringing CGM technology to patients and healthcare providers across the country," said Erik Bjorkman, general manager and senior vice president for EMEA at Dexcom.

The Dexcom G6 app for compatible iOS and Android devices* also allows patients to share their glucose information with up to five followers‡, enabling family, loved ones and healthcare providers to remotely monitor patients for extra peace of mind.

Dexcom G6 features that empower users to take control of their diabetes:

Elimination of fingersticks for calibration and diabetes treatment decisions †

Continuous glucose readings sent automatically using Bluetooth technology to any compatible smart device * , or to a Dexcom receiver, at five-minute intervals

, or to a Dexcom receiver, at five-minute intervals Customizable alerts and alarms, including a new Urgent Low Soon alert, which can warn users up to 20 minutes in advance of an urgent hypoglycemic event, so they can take steps to prevent it

Near real-time data sharing with the Dexcom G6 app, allowing the user to share their glucose data with up to five followers ‡ to monitor their glucose levels remotely for extra peace of mind

to monitor their glucose levels remotely for extra peace of mind 10-day sensor allowing for longer wear (3 days longer than the previous generation Dexcom CGM)

A slimmer transmitter with a lower profile for more discreet wear ability

An auto-applicator designed to make sensor insertion simple with the touch of a button

A newly designed receiver with a touchscreen display (optional display device)

New sensor membrane that enables acetaminophen use without any effect on glucose readings§

It has been estimated that there are almost 10 million people with diabetes in Turkey, making the incidence rate of diabetes in Turkey twice as high as the world average and three times the European average. The number of Type 1 diabetes patients is estimated to be around 200,000. Although the rate of diabetes patients using CGM is below the European average, the number is growing.

"Thanks to the Dexcom G6 CGM system, painful and time consuming fingerstick glucose testing is becoming a thing of the past for people with diabetes," said Mete Bilgic, a representative of Medsalus, the distributor of Dexcom products in Turkey. "The launch of the G6 system in Turkey will undoubtedly lead to a better quality of life for those using the system."

How to get Dexcom G6 in Turkey

The Dexcom G6 can be ordered through the website www.dexcomtr.com or by calling +90 216 573 48 48. Current users can upgrade today to the Dexcom G6 system, which includes a new G6 transmitter and sensor. The system connects to the Dexcom G6 app, available for download from the Apple App Store or Google Play store, for use with a compatible Apple or Android smart device. Alternatively, patients can see glucose readings on the optional Dexcom G6 touch screen receiver, that can be purchased separately.

The Dexcom G6 received its CE Marking in June 2018, confirming that the G6 system meets the Essential Requirements of the Medical Device Directive MDD 93/42/EEC as amended by 2007/47/EC. The powerful and ground-breaking new system is also the first CGM system to receive the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) De Novo classification. With this new classification, the Dexcom G6 CGM system is indicated for use as both a stand-alone CGM and for integration into automated insulin dosing (AID) systems. For more information on Dexcom G6, visit www.dexcomtr.com.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, and with operations across Europe, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

*For a list of compatible devices, visit www.dexcom.com/compatibility.

†If your glucose alerts and readings from the G6 do not match symptoms or expectations, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions.

‡Separate Follow app required.

§G6 readings can be used to make diabetes treatment decisions when taking up to a maximum acetaminophen dose of 1,000mg every 6 hours. Taking a higher dose may affect the G6 readings.

