HotForex honored with the coveted "Best Forex Trading Conditions Global 2020" award

Leading forex broker HotForex proudly receives worldwide recognition for its exceptional trading conditions after being honored with major prestigious accolade.

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HotForex, the internationally acclaimed multi-asset broker on CFDs, has been awarded the coveted title of "Best Forex Trading Conditions Global 2020" by International Business Magazine, confirming it is a preferred and trusted broker globally.

HotForex Logo (PRNewsfoto/HotForex)

Over the years, HotForex has invested greatly in improving the trading conditions provided to its international client base by combining competitive pricing, execution speed, innovative platforms, world-class service and full transparency with regards to its services. Its decade-long commitment to offering traders these outstanding trading conditions is what has differentiated the company among industry competitors.

HotForex CEO has recently commented on the award: "We are delighted our company has been recognized with this major accolade. The award reflects our constant efforts to provide clients from many different parts of the globe with the same business integrity and ensure the best trading experience possible for all. We will continue to work hard on enriching, optimizing and perfecting the trading experience for our clients through competitive conditions, full transparency and the highest regulatory standards."

Notes to Media:

About HotForex

With its origins dating back to 2010, HotForex is the brand name of HF Markets Group which encompasses global and regulated entities which are operating as multi-asset brokers offering both retail and institutional trading services to clients from around the world. HotForex is continuously establishing its position as a market leader, a fact affirmed by:

  • Over 2,000,000 Live Accounts Opened
  • More than 40 International Awards
  • Client Support in 27+ Languages
  • Top Fund Security Measures

To learn more about HotForex, please visit our website by clicking here.

Risk warnings:

Trading Leveraged Products such as Forex and Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors as they carry a high degree of risk to your capital.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/830182/HotForex_Logo.jpg

