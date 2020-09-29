Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Bohrkerne im Prüflabor! Folgt nun der Volltreffer mit Kursexplosion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQ8X ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47 Ticker-Symbol: KYC 
Tradegate
29.09.20
08:37 Uhr
17,540 Euro
-0,145
-0,82 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONDI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,48517,93008:38
17,54017,70508:38
PR Newswire
29.09.2020 | 08:27
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MONDI PLC - Update regarding appointment of Mike Powell as CFO

MONDI PLC - Update regarding appointment of Mike Powell as CFO

PR Newswire

London, September 28

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

29 September 2020

Update regarding appointment of Mike Powell as CFO

Further to the announcement released on 26 May 2020 notifying that Mike Powell will be appointed as Group Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), we are pleased to confirm that Mike will be appointed as CFO and as an executive director of Mondi plc with effect from 1 November 2020.

Mike will be appointed to Mondi's Executive Committee with effect from the same date.

There are no other details that require to be disclosed in respect of this appointment pursuant to Rule 9.6.13 of the UK Listing Rules.

Enquiries:

Investors/analysts:

Clara Valera

Mondi Group Head of Strategy and Investor Relations

+44 193 282 6357

Media:

Kerry Cooper

Mondi Group Head of External Communication

+44 193 282 6323

Richard Mountain (FTI Consulting)

+44 790 968 4466

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative packaging and paper solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is fully integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy and intrinsic in the way we do business. We lead the industry with our customer- centric approach, EcoSolutions, where we ask the right questions to find the most sustainable solution. In 2019, Mondi had revenues of €7.27 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.66 billion.

Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP). Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa Proprietary Limited.

MONDI PLC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.