Pharnext to Host Research and Development Day on October 13, 2020

Event to be held virtually as a live webcast
PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA), an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to developing innovative drug combinations based on big genomic data and artificial intelligence, today announced that it will host a research and development (R&D) day focused on the company's development efforts related to its lead asset, PXT3003, in Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A) on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 8:00 - 10:30 a.m. ET / 2:00 - 4:30 p.m. CET.
Highlights of the event will include:
- CMT1A disease overview including pathophysiology, disease burden and treatment expectations
- CMT1A patient perspective related to quality of life and challenges
- Overview of PXT3003's clinical development and regulatory progress
- PLEOTHERAPY platform process flow and potential in drug development
In addition to Pharnext's management team - Dr David Horn Solomon, CEO and Dr Adrian Hepner, CMO and Head of R&D - featured presenters include:
- Mario Saporta MD, PhD, MBA, FAAN, Associate Professor of Neurology & Human Genetics, Miller School of Medicine, University of Miami; Director, Charcot-Marie-Tooth Center of Excellence at the MDA care center, University of Miami
- Allison Moore, Founder and CEO, Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation
The event will conclude with a panel discussion involving the guest speakers together with Pharnext senior management and will provide an opportunity for Q&A.
All people interested, including equity research analysts, in attending the event may contact Janhavi Mohite at janhavi.mohite@sternir.com
Virtual Event Details
The virtual presentation will be webcast beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. CET on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, and may be accessed by visiting the "Investors" section of the Pharnext website.
About Pharnext
Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases that currently lack curative and/or disease-modifying treatments. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 completed an international Phase III trial with positive topline results for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated encouraging Phase II results in Alzheimer's disease. Pharnext has developed a new drug discovery paradigm based on big genomics data and artificial intelligence: PLEOTHERAPY. Pharnext identifies and develops synergic combinations of drugs called PLEODRUG. The Company was founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics, and is supported by a world-class scientific team. More information at www.pharnext.com.
Pharnext is listed on the Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287).
