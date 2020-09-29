Anzeige
WKN: A2AM02 ISIN: FR0011191287 
Stuttgart
29.09.20
08:03 Uhr
3,020 Euro
-0,025
-0,82 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHARNEXT Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHARNEXT 5-Tage-Chart
29.09.2020
Pharnext to Host Research and Development Day on October 13, 2020

Event to be held virtually as a live webcast

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA), an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to developing innovative drug combinations based on big genomic data and artificial intelligence, today announced that it will host a research and development (R&D) day focused on the company's development efforts related to its lead asset, PXT3003, in Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A) on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 8:00 - 10:30 a.m. ET / 2:00 - 4:30 p.m. CET.

Highlights of the event will include:

  • CMT1A disease overview including pathophysiology, disease burden and treatment expectations
  • CMT1A patient perspective related to quality of life and challenges
  • Overview of PXT3003's clinical development and regulatory progress
  • PLEOTHERAPY platform process flow and potential in drug development

In addition to Pharnext's management team - Dr David Horn Solomon, CEO and Dr Adrian Hepner, CMO and Head of R&D - featured presenters include:

  • Mario Saporta MD, PhD, MBA, FAAN, Associate Professor of Neurology & Human Genetics, Miller School of Medicine, University of Miami; Director, Charcot-Marie-Tooth Center of Excellence at the MDA care center, University of Miami
  • Allison Moore, Founder and CEO, Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation

The event will conclude with a panel discussion involving the guest speakers together with Pharnext senior management and will provide an opportunity for Q&A.

All people interested, including equity research analysts, in attending the event may contact Janhavi Mohite at janhavi.mohite@sternir.com

Virtual Event Details

The virtual presentation will be webcast beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. CET on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, and may be accessed by visiting the "Investors" section of the Pharnext website.

About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases that currently lack curative and/or disease-modifying treatments. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 completed an international Phase III trial with positive topline results for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated encouraging Phase II results in Alzheimer's disease. Pharnext has developed a new drug discovery paradigm based on big genomics data and artificial intelligence: PLEOTHERAPY. Pharnext identifies and develops synergic combinations of drugs called PLEODRUG. The Company was founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics, and is supported by a world-class scientific team. More information at www.pharnext.com.
Pharnext is listed on the Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287).

Contacts

Pharnext
David Solomon
Chief Executive Officer
contact@pharnext.com
+33 (0)1 41 09 22 30
Media Relations (International)
Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott
Sukaina Virji
Melissa Gardiner
pharnext@consilium-comms.com 		Media Relations (U.S.)
Rooney Partners LLC
Jeffrey Freedman
jfreedman@rooneyco.com
+1 646 432 0191
+1 914 217 4124		Media Relations (Europe)
Ulysse Communication
Bruno Arabian
+33 (0)6 87 88 47 26
barabian@ulysse-communication.com
Pierre-Louis Germain
+33 (0)6 64 79 97 51
plgermain@ulysse-communication.com
+33 (0)1 81 70 96 30
Investors Relations (U.S.)
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
Janhavi Mohite
janhavi.mohite@sternir.com
+1 212 362 1200		Financial Communication (Europe)
Actifin
Stéphane Ruiz
sruiz@actifin.fr
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 15

SOURCE: Pharnext



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/608228/Pharnext-to-Host-Research-and-Development-Day-on-October-13-2020

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
