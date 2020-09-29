Pharnext to Host Research and Development Day on October 13, 2020

Event to be held virtually as a live webcast

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA), an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to developing innovative drug combinations based on big genomic data and artificial intelligence, today announced that it will host a research and development (R&D) day focused on the company's development efforts related to its lead asset, PXT3003, in Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A) on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 8:00 - 10:30 a.m. ET / 2:00 - 4:30 p.m. CET.

Highlights of the event will include:

CMT1A disease overview including pathophysiology, disease burden and treatment expectations

related to quality of life and challenges Overview of PXT3003's clinical development and regulatory progress

In addition to Pharnext's management team - Dr David Horn Solomon, CEO and Dr Adrian Hepner, CMO and Head of R&D - featured presenters include:

Mario Saporta MD, PhD, MBA, FAAN , Associate Professor of Neurology & Human Genetics, Miller School of Medicine, University of Miami; Director, Charcot-Marie-Tooth Center of Excellence at the MDA care center, University of Miami

Associate Professor of Neurology & Human Genetics, Miller School of Medicine, University of Miami; Director, Charcot-Marie-Tooth Center of Excellence at the MDA care center, University of Miami Allison Moore, Founder and CEO, Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation

The event will conclude with a panel discussion involving the guest speakers together with Pharnext senior management and will provide an opportunity for Q&A.

All people interested, including equity research analysts, in attending the event may contact Janhavi Mohite at janhavi.mohite@sternir.com

Virtual Event Details

The virtual presentation will be webcast beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. CET on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, and may be accessed by visiting the "Investors" section of the Pharnext website.

About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases that currently lack curative and/or disease-modifying treatments. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 completed an international Phase III trial with positive topline results for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated encouraging Phase II results in Alzheimer's disease. Pharnext has developed a new drug discovery paradigm based on big genomics data and artificial intelligence: PLEOTHERAPY. Pharnext identifies and develops synergic combinations of drugs called PLEODRUG. The Company was founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics, and is supported by a world-class scientific team. More information at www.pharnext.com.

Pharnext is listed on the Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287).

