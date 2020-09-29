Crown Commercial Service's G-Cloud simplifies the procurement process for the UK public sector seeking cloud services

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been named as a supplier on Crown Commercial Service's (CCS) G-Cloud framework, for its Vonage Business Communications and Vonage Contact Center solutions.

G-Cloud is a CCS procurement framework that enables public sector organisations to search, evaluate and procure cloud services from select suppliers. G-Cloud 12 went live this month. CCS supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2019/20, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth over £1bn, supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

"Vonage is delighted to join the G-Cloud framework and that more public sector organisations will be able to transform how they connect and operate with the Vonage Communications Platform," comments Rodolpho Cardenuto, President, Applications Group for Vonage. "We are at the start of a communications revolution as businesses worldwide accelerate their digital transformation journeys. In an increasingly virtual world, it is essential for public sector organisations to stay connected to employees and service users from anywhere through their preferred communications methods as the demand for exceptional customer experiences has never been greater. That is the value that Vonage brings."

Vonage delivers an end-to-end communication experience, from unified communications to contact centres to communications APIs that enable the integration of video, voice, messaging, chat and verification into customers' applications, products and workflows.

Now more than ever, public sector organisations are reliant on intelligent, cloud-based customer service and productivity tools to keep employees and service users connected and working efficiently. For example, with the Vonage Contact Center, Homeless Link, the national membership charity for organisations working directly with people who become homeless in England and Wales, was able to handle a 250 percent increase in calls while operating remotely, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vonage also enabled Homeless Link to seamlessly transition all employees from working in the offices to working from home overnight, while handling up to 700 calls a day.

To find out more about Vonage, visit www.vonage.co.uk

About Vonage

Vonage, (Nasdaq: VG) a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact centre applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005135/en/

Contacts:

Vonage PR Contact

Nicola Brookes

+44 (0)125 659 7454

nicola.brookes@vonage.com



Vonage Investor Contact

Hunter Blankenbaker

+1 732-444-4926

hunter.blankenbaker@vonage.com