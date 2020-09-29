Kharon Announces Barclays As Strategic Investor

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kharon, the research and data analytics company focused on global security threats and other controversies that impact global commerce and finance, today announced that Barclays has become a strategic investor in the business, joining Equity Group Investments, and other institutional and private equity investors.

Kharon's offerings for trade, regulatory and financial crime compliance are recognized as industry leading and the news underscores its shared commitment with Barclays to innovation and data-driven intelligence.

Mark Gibbins, Head of Compliance Services, Barclays, said: "Having worked with Kharon for some time, we are pleased to be strengthening our relationship through this strategic investment. The investment demonstrates Barclays' commitment to managing compliance requirements by utilizing data to enhance our technology and analytics solutions."

Kharon's regtech solutions provide firms across the globe with unmatched, critical intelligence and analytics on their customers, supply chains, investments, and risk areas. The result is reduced risk, realized efficiencies and the creation of value.

Matthew Epstein, CEO, Kharon, said: "We are delighted to welcome Barclays as a strategic investor. Barclays' move from client to partner and now to investor, reflects our shared belief in the broad industry and geographical applicability of Kharon's technology, analytic products and expertise."

He added: "From risk and compliance teams seeking to strengthen KYC and screening processes; to technology providers keen to examine every stage of their supply chain; to investors looking to assess a company's long-term performance; Kharon supports companies in a wide range of industries around the world. This diverse client base coupled with our groundbreaking technology platform has given us the strongest of foundations on which to continue to build."

Equity Group Investments (EGI), founded by Sam Zell, has been an investor in Kharon since 2016. The firm's President, Mark Sotir, commented: "In an increasingly challenging risk environment, Kharon's unique data and analytics solutions provide highly relevant and differentiated compliance insights to its customers. We are pleased to be a strategic capital partner to a top-line specialist with a strong leadership team, and to welcome Barclays as a co-investor."

About Kharon

Kharon is a leading provider of research and data analytics, focused on global security threats and other controversies that impact global commerce and finance. Kharon's clients include first tier international financial institutions, global corporates, public sector entities and professional services firms. Kharon is headed by former senior officials from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and experienced professionals in software development and data science.

For more information or to join the Kharon team, visit www.kharon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter @kharondata.

About Barclays

Barclays is a British universal bank. The company is diversified by business, by different types of customers and clients, and by geography. Barclays' businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by their service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group.

For further information about Barclays, please visit www.home.barclays .

About Equity Group Investments

Equity Group Investments is the private investment firm founded by Sam Zell more than 50 years ago. Based in Chicago, EGI invests opportunistically across industries and geographies and throughout the capital structure. Current portfolio investments are in healthcare, energy, waste and infrastructure, transportation and logistics, agribusiness, and real estate. EGI provides flexible capital and employs an engaged ownership approach to maximize the potential of its investments. For more information on EGI, visit www.egizell.com .

