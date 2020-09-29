Enesi Pharma's ImplaVax-Enabled, Solid-Dose Modified Live Virus Vaccine Produces Neutralising Antibody and T-Cell Responses Equivalent to Liquid Vaccine Delivered via Needle and Syringe

- Study investigating potential of solid-dose vaccine for porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus (PRRSV) conducted in collaboration with The Pirbright Institute

- Positive top-line results demonstrate validation of ImplaVax-enabled solid-dose vaccination approach with a live virus vaccine

OXFORD, England, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enesi Pharma ("Enesi"), an innovative biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccination products targeting infectious diseases and emergent threat pathogens enabled by its ImplaVax technologies, is delighted to report positive top-line results from a new study evaluating the immune responses generated by an ImplaVax-enabled unit solid-dose formulation of a live attenuated porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus (PRRSV) vaccine. The study was conducted in collaboration with The Pirbright Institute, a UK-based global centre of excellence in research and surveillance of viral diseases of livestock and viruses that spread from animals to humans.

The study confirmed the utility of ImplaVax to create a solid-dose live virus vaccine that is immunogenic with the potential for enhanced thermal stability. The subcutaneously delivered ImplaVax format generated both neutralising antibodies and T-cell responses comparable to the standard liquid vaccine delivered either subcutaneously or intramuscularly via needle and syringe.

PRRSV infects domestic pigs and causes porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome, which is highly infectious and is characterised by clinical signs such as reproductive failure, fever, respiratory difficulties, and increased mortality. PRRSV is found in most areas of the world where pigs are raised and is one of the most economically important diseases for the global pig industry, with losses estimated to exceed $664 million annually in the USA alone1.

More details of the study and its results will be presented in an upcoming publication.

David Hipkiss, Enesi Pharma CEO, commented:

"We are very pleased to report these positive top-line results from this successful study conducted in partnership with The Pirbright Institute, which has proven to be an exemplar collaborator. They provide a strong and clear validation for the potential of ImplaVax as applied to modified live virus vaccines across the whole of the vaccine ecosystem. We believe there is significant opportunity for Enesi and ImplaVax in the growing animal health market, which is forecast to exceed $16 billion per annum by 20262. Both livestock and companion animals need to be continually protected from infectious diseases, and ImplaVax offers a needle-free, thermally stable, safe and effective means of administration. The implications for our ongoing work with modified live virus vaccines for human health are also very exciting and we look forward to reporting on further progress from our partnered and in-house programmes."

Professor Simon Graham, Group Leader of the Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Immunology Group at The Pirbright Institute, added:

"PRRSV is a significant animal health concern given the importance of pigs globally as a livestock animal. The work we are doing at Pirbright and in collaboration with innovative companies such as Enesi Pharma is crucially important to maintaining and improving the health and wellbeing of farm animals. The positive results of this new study with Enesi point to an alternative approach to vaccination that combines effectiveness with the potential for improved stability. This could be of great value to the industry and we look forward to continuing this research collaboration."

References

1 Holtkamp D.J., et al, J Swine Health Prod. 2013;21(2):72-84

2 https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/veterinary-animal-vaccines-market-101532

About Enesi Pharma

Enesi Pharma is developing next-generation vaccination products targeting infectious diseases and emergent threat pathogens enabled by its ImplaVax technologies. These diseases affect millions of people around the world. We work in partnership with global companies, government agencies, leading academic institutions and non-governmental organisations with the goal of making a material and lasting positive impact on global health.

Our ImplaVax-enabled vaccination products leverage our innovative unit solid-dose formulation and needle-free delivery technologies and are applicable across all vaccine formats. ImplaVax products are designed to enhance the immune response and offer significant benefits for patients, care givers, healthcare professionals and payers through enhanced effectiveness, safety, ease of use, reliability and stability, and a strong subject preference over administration using needle and syringe. They can be administered with minimal training and are also rapidly deployable while eliminating the need for cold-chain storage.

Our pipeline targets a range of common and emerging infectious diseases, inflammatory diseases and allergies, and has been established through collaborations with world-class organisations, including BARDA DRIVe*, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Innovate UK, the University of Oxford, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR), Sementis and the University of Adelaide. Our collaboration with Pirbright is one of a number of developing collaborations in animal health.

Enesi's experienced leadership team has a proven track record in the successful development and commercialisation of innovative products delivering high value outcomes for all stakeholders and is supported by a world-renowned Scientific Advisory Board.

*This project has been funded in whole or in part with US Federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, DRIVe, under this contract.

About The Pirbright Institute

The Pirbright Institute is a world leading centre of excellence in research and surveillance of virus diseases of farm animals and viruses that spread from animals to humans. Based in the UK and receiving strategic funding from the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), the Institute works to enhance capability to contain, control and eliminate these economically and medically important diseases through highly innovative fundamental and applied bioscience.

The Institute is an independent company, limited by guarantee and a registered charity, governed by a Board of non-executive Trustee Directors.

With an annual income of £35 million from grants and commercial activity, and a total of £25.2 million strategic investment from BBSRC UKRI during 2019-2020, the Institute contributes to global food security and health, improving quality of life for animals and people.

For more information about The Pirbright Institute see: www.pirbright.ac.uk

Follow The Pirbright Institute on social media: Facebook Twitter Linkedin

