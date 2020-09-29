Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2020) - Spearmint Resources (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) has commenced a work program on its 'Goose' Gold project. The 100% owned 'Goose' gold project consists of 185 acres directly bordering New Found Gold's Queensway Gold Project approximately 1,000 meters from New Found Gold's recent drill intercept of 92.9 grams per tonne gold over 19 meters, which was one of the best drill intercepts globally in 2020.

The Trans-Canada Highway runs just south of the 'Goose' Project providing year-round access. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Spearmint may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the company's properties.

James Nelson, President, stated: "We are extremely pleased to now be underway with this work program in one of the most exciting gold districts in the world. New Found Golds' discovery hole has put a spotlight on the potential in this region and have recently commenced a 100,000 metre drill program. Spearmint's property is the closest to this discovery hole and we look forward to seeing what this work program will uncover."

In addition to Goose Gold, the company plans to be very active for the remainder of 2020, with drills turning on the Clayton Valley Clay Project in Nevada which comprise two claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp. where Spearmint's drill results have intersected Lithium values as high as 1,670 parts per million.

It also has a work program about to begin on its Perron-East Gold Prospect, which consists of 5 mineral claim blocks covering 11,608 acres located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec in the direct vicinity of Amex Exploration Inc.'s Perron property and past-producing Normetal mine.

For more information about the company's extensive portfolio of properties, including gold, lithium, platinum, palladium, copper, nickel, vanadium and cesium, please visit www.SpearmintResources.ca, contact James Nelson, President, at 604-646-6903 or email info@spearmintresources.ca.

