Yardi Named Best Real Estate IT Software at REITs Asia Pacific 2020

Importance of digitalization for business continuity is highlighted by leading regional real estate investors

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi was recently recognized by an organization of major Asia Pacific REITs for its leading real estate technology. The 7th annual gathering of the REITS Asia Pacific conference was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event recognized the impact of the pandemic on the global economy and real estate industry. Organizers noted that "the impact on the region's real estate and the REITs sectors had forced a re-evaluation of strategies by market." There was also a focus on the importance of accelerating digitalization to increase resilience, and how artificial intelligence can streamline more processes as the real estate industry looks to embrace new technologies.

A recent Gartner survey revealed that approximately 55% of APAC CEOs will take a measured approach as to when employees would return to the office, meaning that remote work will be part of their long-term vision for the future. As such, the importance of the software powering business functions and connectivity has never been more important.

Yardi was the sole honoree in the "Best Real Estate IT Software" category at REITs Asia Pacific, in recognition of technological innovation, client responsiveness and continued excellence.



"Yardi is proud to be recognized by REITS Asia Pacific as provider of the Best Real Estate IT Software award," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "We continue to focus on innovation and helping the real estate industry to enhance their services through changing market conditions, as has been Yardi's software development best practice for nearly four decades."

