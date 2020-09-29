DGAP-News: SphingoTec GmbH / Key word(s): Agreement/Development of Sales

SphingoTec GmbH: SphingoTec, BHR Pharmaceuticals ink agreement for distribution of SphingoTec's acute care portfolio in the UK and Ireland



29.09.2020 / 10:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



BHR specializes in innovative diagnostic solutions for point of care

Collaboration focusses on SphingoTec's proprietary assays for bio-ADM(R), penKid(R) and DPP3

Investigator-initiated study in COVID-19 at Guy's & St Thomas' Hospital and King's College Hospital NHS Trust

Warwickshire, United Kingdom and Hennigsdorf, Germany, September 29, 2020 - BHR Pharmaceuticals Ltd ("BHR") and SphingoTec GmbH ("SphingoTec") today announced that they have signed a distribution agreement for the commercialization of SphingoTec's portfolio of diagnostics solutions in acute and critical care in UK and Ireland.



The collaboration in particular focuses on the UK market introduction of SphingoTec's point-of-care tests for novel and proprietary biomarkers in critical care targeting diagnostically underserved conditions such as sepsis, acute heart failure, acute kidney injury, and recently severe COVID-19. These products include tests for bio-ADM(R), penKid(R), and DPP3 allowing for the early diagnosis and monitoring of endothelial dysfunction, kidney dysfunction, and cardiac depression, respectively. The tests are made available on SphingoTec's Nexus IB10 platform, a fully automated rapid immunoassay point-of-care instrument, that provides accurate test results within only 20 minutes and can be flexibly deployed in laboratories, emergency departments, intensive care units, and doctors' offices.



Established in 1990, BHR has grown to become a UK market leader in the provision of point-of-care diagnostics. BHR specializes in sourcing new advanced and progressive technology from around the world and delivering these innovative products to the UK market. Bharat Vadukul, Director of BHR commented "BHR is delighted to be appointed exclusive distribution partners for the Nexus IB10 system in the United Kingdom and Ireland. This product further strengthens the strategic fit with our existing product portfolio. With the Nexus IB10 system, BHR's comprehensive package of Point-of-Care testing devices will enhance the ability of Specialists in the Renal and Cardiology sectors to better manage their patients, saving lives and improve their all-important quality of life."



Dr. Andreas Bergmann, CEO of SphingoTec, echoes those sentiments. He noted, "We are very much looking forward to our collaboration with BHR who have been very successful in promoting the IB10 platform in the past. We also believe that they are excellent strategic partners for providing rapid and novel solutions needed by clinicians in managing critically ill patients and will support us in our long-term strategy to improve patient outcomes in acute and critical care conditions."



To address the specific challenges provided by COVID-19 in the UK, the companies collaborate with Dr. Marlies Ostermann, MD, Ph.D. at Guy's & St Thomas' Hospital/London, United Kingdom, who initiated a two-center study also including King's College Hospital NHS Trust to further investigate the added value of SphingoTec's biomarkers in developing individualized management strategies for severely ill COVID-19 patients1. Dr. Ostermann commented: "There is an urgent need to assess and monitor organ function of COVID-19 patients in real-time. After a first positive evaluation of these novel biomarkers, we have decided to further investigate their use in clinical practice in delivering information on the underlying pathogenesis in patients with COVID-19. "



To discover more about the Nexus IB10 and SphingoTec's portfolio of diagnostic solutions for acute and critical care, please visit https://sphingotec.com. For more information on the BHR Pharmaceuticals portfolio, please visit https://www.bhr.co.uk/



1 https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04408365



##



About Sphingotec

SphingoTec GmbH ( "SphingoTec"; Hennigsdorf near Berlin, Germany) develops and markets innovative in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for novel and proprietary biomarkers for the diagnosis, prediction and monitoring of acute medical conditions, such as sepsis, acute heart failure, circulatory shock, and acute kidney injury in order to support patient management and provide guidance for treatment strategies. SphingoTec's proprietary biomarker portfolio includes Bioactive Adrenomedullin(bio-ADM(R)), a unique biomarker for real-time assessment of endothelial function in conditions like sepsis or congestive heart failure, Proenkephalin (penKid(R)), a unique biomarker for real-time assessment of kidney function, and Dipeptidyl Peptidase 3 (DPP3), a unique biomarker for cardiac depression. IVD tests for SphingoTec's proprietary biomarkers are made available as sphingotest(R) microtiterplate tests as well as point-of-care tests on the Nexus IB10 immunoassay platform by SphingoTec's subsidiary Nexus Dx Inc. (San Diego, CA, USA) alongside a broad menu of established and commonly used tests for acute and critical care.



About BHR Pharmaceuticals

BHR Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a market leading company in the field of point-of-care diagnostics within healthcare, moving appropriate tests from the lab closer to the patient to better manage and treat people. This helps shorten patient pathways, improves the patient experience, and improves efficiency for doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals. BHR has challenges the conventions of laboratory medicine by showing that point-of-care diagnostics save time, money and improves health.



Contact

SphingoTec GmbH

Ruxandra Lenz

Sr. Manager Marketing and Communications

Neuendorfstr. 15 A

16761 Hennigsdorf

Germany

Tel. +49-3302-20565-0

press@sphingotec.de

www.sphingotec.com

- BHR Pharmaceuticals Ltd ("BHR") and SphingoTec GmbH ("SphingoTec") today announced that they have signed a distribution agreement for the commercialization of SphingoTec's portfolio of diagnostics solutions in acute and critical care in UK and Ireland.The collaboration in particular focuses on the UK market introduction of SphingoTec's point-of-care tests for novel and proprietary biomarkers in critical care targeting diagnostically underserved conditions such as sepsis, acute heart failure, acute kidney injury, and recently severe COVID-19. These products include tests for bio-ADM(R), penKid(R), and DPP3 allowing for the early diagnosis and monitoring of endothelial dysfunction, kidney dysfunction, and cardiac depression, respectively. The tests are made available on SphingoTec's Nexus IB10 platform, a fully automated rapid immunoassay point-of-care instrument, that provides accurate test results within only 20 minutes and can be flexibly deployed in laboratories, emergency departments, intensive care units, and doctors' offices.Established in 1990, BHR has grown to become a UK market leader in the provision of point-of-care diagnostics. BHR specializes in sourcing new advanced and progressive technology from around the world and delivering these innovative products to the UK market. Bharat Vadukul, Director of BHR commented "BHR is delighted to be appointed exclusive distribution partners for the Nexus IB10 system in the United Kingdom and Ireland. This product further strengthens the strategic fit with our existing product portfolio. With the Nexus IB10 system, BHR's comprehensive package of Point-of-Care testing devices will enhance the ability of Specialists in the Renal and Cardiology sectors to better manage their patients, saving lives and improve their all-important quality of life."Dr. Andreas Bergmann, CEO of SphingoTec, echoes those sentiments. He noted, "We are very much looking forward to our collaboration with BHR who have been very successful in promoting the IB10 platform in the past. We also believe that they are excellent strategic partners for providing rapid and novel solutions needed by clinicians in managing critically ill patients and will support us in our long-term strategy to improve patient outcomes in acute and critical care conditions."To address the specific challenges provided by COVID-19 in the UK, the companies collaborate with Dr. Marlies Ostermann, MD, Ph.D. at Guy's & St Thomas' Hospital/London, United Kingdom, who initiated a two-center study also including King's College Hospital NHS Trust to further investigate the added value of SphingoTec's biomarkers in developing individualized management strategies for severely ill COVID-19 patients. Dr. Ostermann commented: "There is an urgent need to assess and monitor organ function of COVID-19 patients in real-time. After a first positive evaluation of these novel biomarkers, we have decided to further investigate their use in clinical practice in delivering information on the underlying pathogenesis in patients with COVID-19. "To discover more about the Nexus IB10 and SphingoTec's portfolio of diagnostic solutions for acute and critical care, please visit https://sphingotec.com. For more information on the BHR Pharmaceuticals portfolio, please visit https://www.bhr.co.uk/https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04408365##SphingoTec GmbH ( "SphingoTec"; Hennigsdorf near Berlin, Germany) develops and markets innovative in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for novel and proprietary biomarkers for the diagnosis, prediction and monitoring of acute medical conditions, such as sepsis, acute heart failure, circulatory shock, and acute kidney injury in order to support patient management and provide guidance for treatment strategies. SphingoTec's proprietary biomarker portfolio includes Bioactive Adrenomedullin(bio-ADM(R)), a unique biomarker for real-time assessment of endothelial function in conditions like sepsis or congestive heart failure, Proenkephalin (penKid(R)), a unique biomarker for real-time assessment of kidney function, and Dipeptidyl Peptidase 3 (DPP3), a unique biomarker for cardiac depression. IVD tests for SphingoTec's proprietary biomarkers are made available as sphingotest(R) microtiterplate tests as well as point-of-care tests on the Nexus IB10 immunoassay platform by SphingoTec's subsidiary Nexus Dx Inc. (San Diego, CA, USA) alongside a broad menu of established and commonly used tests for acute and critical care.BHR Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a market leading company in the field of point-of-care diagnostics within healthcare, moving appropriate tests from the lab closer to the patient to better manage and treat people. This helps shorten patient pathways, improves the patient experience, and improves efficiency for doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals. BHR has challenges the conventions of laboratory medicine by showing that point-of-care diagnostics save time, money and improves health.SphingoTec GmbHRuxandra LenzSr. Manager Marketing and CommunicationsNeuendorfstr. 15 A16761 HennigsdorfGermanyTel. +49-3302-20565-0press@sphingotec.dewww.sphingotec.com

29.09.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

