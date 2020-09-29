Leading UCaaS solution now available in France, Ireland, and the Netherlands, with adoption growing rapidly across every market where solution is available

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) today announced the expansion of Avaya Cloud OfficeTM by RingCentral across Europe, with the solution now generally available in France, Ireland, and the Netherlands. In addition, the companies also announced that they have signed their first seven-figure deal with a large United Kingdom-based Government customer.

This geographic expansion of Avaya Cloud Office follows the launch of the solution in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia in June and the United States in March. Since then, the solution has seen uptake continue to accelerate, with a growing number of new customers being signed across every country in which Avaya Cloud Office is available.

"It is now more important than ever before that vendors in Unified Communication Collaboration are able to provide UCaaS for clients both new and potential," said Oru Mohiuddin, Research Manager Enterprise Communications Collaboration, IDC. "According to the IDC Europe forecast1, UCaaS will grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 23.3 percent between 2019 and 2023, higher than 17.1 percent as anticipated during the pre-COVID-19 period. Avaya Cloud Office is now available in France, Ireland, and the Netherlands and follows the success that Avaya has seen in North America, Australia, and other European countries. This is to facilitate remote collaboration as working from home becomes the new norm in the post-crisis period. It is, however, not just enough to provide UCaaS it needs to be customizable, flexible, modular, agile, frictionless, scalable, omnichannel, and secure to cater to the varying needs of enterprises."

Following today's announcement, organizations in France, Ireland and the Netherlands will benefit from the same recently announced features that are available to all Avaya Cloud Office customers, including additional migration tools, enhanced devices support, along with advanced telephony management and other capabilities.

"Avaya Cloud Office is generating tremendous return on investment for our customers, who appreciate the flexibility and reliability the solution provides," said Dennis Kozak, SVP, Business Transformation, Avaya. "Over the last quarter, we have activated an eager base of customers and partners with this compelling UCaaS offer. As we expand availability of Avaya Cloud Office across Europe, we look forward to enabling more customers to achieve positive business outcomes as they transition to new ways of work and engagement."

In addition to the recently announced features, Avaya Cloud Office customers will enjoy new capabilities, such as:

Avaya branded unified desktop app: Entirely reimagines the user experience for enterprise communications. The clean and refreshed redesign of the desktop application enables users to be more productive with an integrated experience between messaging, video, and phone services in one place. It will also let users switch from different devices while participating in video meetings.

Entirely reimagines the user experience for enterprise communications. The clean and refreshed redesign of the desktop application enables users to be more productive with an integrated experience between messaging, video, and phone services in one place. It will also let users switch from different devices while participating in video meetings. Avaya branded video: Offers a full meeting experience from a web browser so users do not have to download any application and can get their meetings started faster than before.

Offers a full meeting experience from a web browser so users do not have to download any application and can get their meetings started faster than before. Network performance and video quality controls: Admins can set up custom alerts that proactively notify them of call quality and device status issues that could impact teams.

Admins can set up custom alerts that proactively notify them of call quality and device status issues that could impact teams. Admin security controls: Provides hosts with multiple security options when scheduling, starting, or managing on-going meetings to prevent unwanted participation.

Provides hosts with multiple security options when scheduling, starting, or managing on-going meetings to prevent unwanted participation. Adoption and usage analytics: Provides insight into usage data to identify areas of improvement and discover ways to help customers get the most out of Avaya Cloud Office.

"The need for modern cloud communications has only become more pronounced since we jointly launched Avaya Cloud Office in March 2020, with many organizations realizing the benefits of a powerful UCaaS solution," said Phil Sorgen, Chief Revenue Officer, RingCentral. "Avaya Cloud Office helps meet the communications needs of these organizations, and we continue to see adoption as we roll it more broadly worldwide. We look forward to expanding the ability of our joint European customers to take advantage of these capabilities."

Avaya has initiated a comprehensive go-to-market strategy in Europe, having announced new master agent partnerships to meet the growing regional demand for Avaya Cloud Office. Avaya has signed a new master agent agreement with Itancia and ScanSource to rapidly enable adoption of the solution in France. The Netherlands will see Avaya Cloud Office offered by ScanSource. Finally, Avaya has expanded its master agent agreement with Westcon so that it now covers Ireland, France and the Netherlands.

