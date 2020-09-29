Boehringer Ingelheim has acquired an equity stake in New Ruipeng Group (NRP Group) which operates digital and clinical pet services across China

The partnership with NRP Group aims to expand health solutions, quality advice and professional care to the growing number of pets and pet owners in China

Boehringer Ingelheim has acquired an equity stake in China-based New Ruipeng Group (NRP Group). NRP Group is a fast-growing business that offers veterinary care, e-commerce and many other services to pet owners and the broader animal health market across China.

"Improving the health of animals and humans is what drives us in Boehringer Ingelheim. Strong collaborations and partnerships have always been key to achieving this goal," commented Jean Scheftsik de Szolnok, Member of the Board of Managing Directors with responsibility for Animal Health. "Together with NRP Group and other partners we are looking forward to serving pet owners in China and contributing with our knowledge in areas such as disease understanding or training and education."

China's pet market is one of the?fastest growing markets in the world. The number of pets is continuously rising as they play an increasingly significant role in people's lives, and pet owners are looking for integrated online and offline products, services and information.

"We are committed to expanding our active role in this dynamic and fast-paced market. Along with NRP Group and our other partners, we believe we can advance animal health care in China to the benefit of our customers, our employees, our businesses, and most importantly, the pets," shared David Gocken, Head of Animal Health for The Chinese Markets, Boehringer Ingelheim.

Through collaboration and knowledge sharing, the aim of the partnership with NRP Group is to offer better solutions, quality advice and professional care to the growing number of pets and pet owners across China.

This is an exciting milestone for the company's business development in China. Boehringer Ingelheim will continue to invest in China and make its contributions to people's aspirations for integrated and innovative solutions for their pets.

Boehringer Ingelheim remains fully committed to its current and future business partners,?such as other clinics, veterinarians, distributors and animal health companies, and to expanding business opportunities with them.?Both companies will continue to work independently according to their respective business models.

Through this investment, Boehringer Ingelheim joins a group of Chinese and overseas investors in NRP Group, including Tencent Holdings Ltd., a Chinese multinational technology company.

