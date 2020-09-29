Powers digitization by creating powerful content-rich and intelligent applications frictionlessly

Replaces manual processes with intelligent automation and content-centric workflows

Enables faster Innovation with a visual development environment (includes all key components content model, event-based rules, workflows, UIs,…) for building content apps

Integrates critical workflows seamlessly with existing CRM, ERP and other line of business apps

Adds Artificial Intelligence (AI) into core business processes (e.g., document classification, entity extraction, or assisted decisions)

Provides insights and analytics through Cloud native services

Alfresco Software, an open source, content management platform and solutions provider today announced the availability of Alfresco Process Automation, a fully managed offering that enables organizations to build content-centric process applications in the Cloud. Alfresco Process Automation, which is a core part of Alfresco's Digital Business Platform as a Service (DBPaaS), can automate business operations enabling organizations to gain more value from their content by intelligently delivering it to a wide variety of business processes.

Business applications are often built for a specific need or to solve a discrete task, however these applications can, and do, create silos of important information that ultimately become barriers to change obstructing meaningful innovation and organizational growth.

Alan Pelz-Sharpe, Founder Deep Analysis, noted: "Traditional development approaches and legacy ECM applications struggle to automate content-based business processes across an enterprise for variety of reasons mostly because the business processes are distributed, complex, time-consuming, and expensive. And worse, they generally don't connect the content with modern Line of Business applications and tools. Consequently, many organizations are stuck dealing with manual, email and paper-based processes that inhibit their ability to drive efficiencies, gain deeper insights into their content, and reduce costs."

Alfresco Process Automation enables the building of content-centric applications that enable teams to work more effectively together, share important information, improve knowledge, better manage collaborative processes and projects, and respond to opportunities and threats as they arise.

Tony Grout, Chief Product Officer, Alfresco, noted: "Alfresco Process Automation is a first-of-a-kind, content-rich application generator that operates in Alfresco Cloud and helps enterprises automate everything from simple document approval workflows to complex content-rich user journeys. We included a Low Code Automation Studio that non-technical users as well as developers can use to quickly and easily assemble models for workflows, web forms, content-centric event-based rules, and business logic. We also built Alfresco Process Automation to integrate and connect with a wide range of popular Cloud services, including e-signature, machine learning, CRM, business communication platforms and many others."

As part of Alfresco's DBPaaS, Alfresco Process Automation offers organizations open, secure content services coupled with governance services that unlocks the value from the most important business information and by extension leverages a range of Cloud native capabilities such as AI, ML, recognition business Intelligence services. It provides fully auditable and compliant visibility of content throughout workflows from creation to policy-controlled destruction.

Alfresco's Digital Business Platform as a Service (DBPaaS) delivers powerful, content-rich, digital solutions using security, federation, governance, AI/ML intelligence, search, analytics, and a broad range of business system connectivity (e.g., SAP, SFDC, Slack, Twilio, DocuSign, and more). It provides significant cost and time savings for organizations using email or manual processes to distribute content for business processes (for example, Accounts Payable, Human Resources, and other applications).

Alan Pelz-Sharpe, Founder Deep Analysis, added: "When considering digital transformation, organizations are dedicating considerable time to planning the tools and cultural changes they need to transform and run their business something clearly accelerating considerably as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The tools that enable them to achieve this need to provide the necessary functionality to operate as a solution-of-record that provides continuous innovation and change on-demand. Just as digital transformation never stops, these organizations need solutions that work out-of-the box, automates repetitive tasks, enables event-driven architectures, and support a distributed workforce."

