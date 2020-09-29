DexCom Publishes Study Showcasing The Cost Effectiveness Of The DexCom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System

For UK-based patients with Type 1 diabetes, the Dexcom G6 rtCGM device is associated with significant improvements in clinical outcomes[1],[2] and is highly-cost effective over patient lifetimes

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DexCom , Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), the leader in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people with diabetes, announced today the publication of its paper, "Long-term Cost-effectiveness of Dexcom G6 Real-time Continuous Glucose Monitoring in Patients with Type 1 Diabetes in the UK" in Diabetes Care.

rtCGM is associated with significant improvement in glycaemic control and reduced incidence of hypoglycaemic events[1],[2] relative to fingerstick testing, but higher acquisition costs. A long-term health economic analysis was performed to establish the long-term cost-effectiveness of rtCGM (Dexcom G6) versus fingerstick testing alone in UK-based patients with Type 1 diabetes.

Key findings from the study include:

Over patient lifetimes Dexcom G6 has been proven to be a highly cost-effective disease management option for patients with Type 1 diabetes, relative to self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG), also known as fingerstick testing

It has been proven that Dexcom G6 falls well below the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) willingness to pay threshold of £20,000 per quality-adjusted life years (QALY) gained with an incremental cost-effectiveness ratio of £9,558 per QALY gained

For UK-based patients with Type 1 diabetes, the Dexcom G6 device is associated with significant improvements in HbA1c and hypoglycaemia leading to improved quality of life and clinical outcomes for people with Type 1 diabetes

In the overall Type 1 diabetes population, Dexcom G6 was associated with an average incremental gain in quality-adjusted life expectancy of 1.49 QALYs compared with SMBG

The cost-effectiveness of Dexcom G6 was sensitive to capture the quality of benefits associated with reduced fear of hypoglycaemia and avoidance of fingerstick testing,* as well as the HbA1c benefit associated with rtCGM use

"The results of the UK Dexcom G6 cost effectiveness analysis, clearly demonstrates that rtCGM is not only good value for money but also a highly cost-effective intervention for people with uncontrolled diabetes," said Peter Lynch, vice president of global access at Dexcom. "This publication provides NICE with a robust economic analysis that along with our extensive clinical evidence should enable them to produce a Technology Appraisal on the Dexcom G6. This will support National Health Service England in providing equal access to rtCGM thus reducing the inconsistent postcode prescribing that is currently seen across NHS England."

Additionally, Dexcom is one of four industry partners in the Pathway to Choice programme led by Type 1 diabetes charity JDRF. The first Pathway to Choice report, launched in February 2020, revealed that 83% of people affected by Type 1 diabetes would like to use continuous glucose monitoring through the NHS, but there are clear barriers to access.

"We created the Pathway to Choice partnership to build awareness and access to Type 1 technology choices for people with Type 1 diabetes," said Karen Addington, CEO of JDRF UK. "Greater choice around wearable technologies could make a real difference to people living with this relentless and demanding condition."

Based on the hypoglycaemia criterion alone, it is estimated that up to one quarter of patients with Type 1 diabetes may be eligible for Dexcom G6. Similarly, it is estimated that up to 70% of patients with Type 1 diabetes patients in England and Wales may be eligible for Dexcom G6[1].

"Despite the guidance issued by NICE, funding for Dexcom G6 is not universally available," said Mr. Lynch. "In one recent study in patients and caregivers, 23% of Dexcom G6 users reported only partial NHS funding and 26% were wholly self-funded. This inequity in funding suggests the initial acquisition cost of Dexcom G6 may be a barrier to widespread adoption of its use in the UK."

Long-term health economic analyses suggest that Dexcom G6 improves glycaemic control and reduces the risk for long-term diabetes-related complications[2],[3]. This represents a cost-effective management option, particularly for patients meeting the NICE eligibility criteria for Dexcom G6.

Methodology

The analysis was performed using the IQVIA CORE Diabetes Model (IQVIA, Basel, Switzerland). Patient cohort characteristics and clinical input data were sourced from the DIAMOND trial in adults with Type 1 diabetes and simulations were performed separately in the overall population of Type 1 diabetes patients with baseline HbA1c =7.5%. The analysis was performed from the NHS healthcare payer perspective over a lifetime time horizon. Future costs and clinical outcomes were discounted at 3.5% per annum.

About DexCom, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., and with operations in Europe, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world.

*If your glucose alerts and readings from Dexcom G6 do not match symptoms or expectations, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions.

1. https://files.digital.nhs.uk/E0/030704/National%20Diabetes%20Insulin%20Pump%20Audit%202017-18%20Report%20v2.pdf

2. JAMA. 2017;317(4):371-378.

3. Welsh, J.B. et al (2019). "Accuracy, Utilization, and Effectiveness Comparisons of Different Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems." Diabetes Technol Ther 21(3) Dexcom, Dexcom G6, Dexcom Share, and Dexcom CLARITY are registered trademarks of Dexcom, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

© 2020 Dexcom, Inc. Dexcom, Dexcom G6 and Dexcom Follow are registered trademarks of Dexcom, Inc. in the U.S., and may be registered in other countries. All rights reserved.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/553571/Dexcom_Logo.jpg