How can you get the gigawatts of distributed solar generation in the WA South West Interconnected System to play nicely with the network? Western Power has gathered 100 MW of resource to test its coordinated ability to stabilize the system on low-demand days.From pv magazine Australia. Western Power this weekend released further details of its 100 MW Challenge, aka the "Flexibility Services Pilot', and provided a microsite that informs existing and potential partners (aggregators) and participants (businesses that sign up to shift significant loads and generation) with details of working together ...

