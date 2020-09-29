The IFA global events CE China and CE Summit were held in Guangzhou on Sept. 24th-25th. With the theme of "Connectivity and Sharing for Intelligent Services", the events presented the main forum and two brilliant parallel forums in various fields, including Internet of Things home appliances, Internet retail, and global household appliance innovation. At the same time, the IFA Product Technology Innovation Award ceremony hosted by International Data Group was held. A total of 19 products won awards this year. The awards went to 14 manufacturers, including SIEMENS, SAMSUNG, Midea, Panasonic, BOE, Electrolux, CHiQ, HONOR, Sony, LG, De'Longhi, iRobot, and TECNO, demonstrating the vitality and creativity of global consumer electronics brands.

The recent years see the flourishing of cutting-edge science and technology, including the Internet of Things, smart manufacturing, digital economy, AI, and VR/AR, sparking pioneering thinking on smart technology globally. Attention is increasingly paid to the upgrading of consumer electronics through IoT. With the advent of the "stay-at-home economy" and 5G trend, the consumer electronics sector has seen a new turning point, and the market is booming. Under this background, the 2020 IFA Product Technology Innovation Award under the theme of "Innovating the Technology, Inspiring the Life" performs a systematic evaluation of the global consumer electronics industry, and predicts the future trend of the consumer electronics sector.

Healthy household appliances, wearables, 8K image quality, and intelligent robots were highlights of the award. Manufacturers including Midea, CHiQ, Honor, BOE, Philips, and TECNO won awards by virtue of their innovation and technology prowess, and received the awards at the awards ceremony.

The COVID-19 pandemic has sent people into thinking about the direction of future consumption upgrading and the trend of life and work. The global consumer electronics sector is also booming. The crisis can be translated into opportunity. The IFA Product Technology Innovation Award showcases the latest innovations in the sector. Continued efforts are being made to promote the development of the industry to empower the upgrading of the global consumer electronics industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005525/en/

Contacts:

Beverly Yang

Beverly_Yang@idgchina.com.cn