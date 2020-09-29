WALLIX: Healthcare Institutions Cybersecurity Is at The Heart of WALLIX's Priorities

WALLIX has been responding to cybersecurity and compliance challenges in healthcare institutions since 2008

During the health crisis, WALLIX has deployed unprecedented resources for hospitals worldwide

Health is a key focus of WALLIX's strategic plan - Ambition 2021 - to address the sector's priorities in all countries of the world





Paris, September 29, 2020 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European publisher of cybersecurity software and expert in identity and access management (IAM/PAM), has been supporting healthcare institutions and healthcare data hosting companies (HDS) since 2008 with solutions that guarantee data confidentiality and security, as well as regulatory compliance. The digital transformation, accelerated by the current health crisis, increases the risk of cyber-attacks against healthcare institutions worldwide, and the breach of sensitive data. This timely reminder makes cybersecurity a priority for investment in healthcare sector. It is in this context that WALLIX, which has made healthcare one of the key areas of its Ambition 2021 growth plan, is strengthening its positioning in this sector. After winning the contract with the French Union of Public Purchasing Groups (UGAP) in 2018, WALLIX has now been referenced in the healthcare IT solutions marketplace ELODI, run by the C.A.I.H (Central Purchasing Office for Hospital IT) reserved exclusively for its 1300 members. As a trusted European player in identity and access management, this strategic positioning echoes the French government's "France Relance" plan, which aims to invest €1.6 billion over 3 years to catch up on digital healthcare tools.



Health must be a global priority

Jean-Noel de Galzain, CEO of WALLIX, explains: "Since 2008, we have been working alongside healthcare institutions, health insurance, and IT service providers to hospitals, clinics and pharmacies in France, the UK, Germany and now worldwide. We offer easy-to-implement cybersecurity solutions that make access to IT systems more agile, more mobile, and more secure, in compliance with IT regulations (GDPR, PCI-DSS, HDS, OSE/OIV, Kritis...); which is essential in these times when organizations are under great pressure due to health emergencies. WALLIX has adapted its solutions suite to the cybersecurity needs of healthcare professionals and their suppliers: authenticating users, managing remote or internal access to avoid breakdowns or data leaks, protecting passwords, servers, computer workstations or industrial equipment from massive or targeted attacks. Indeed, there is no need to add a digital pandemic to that of COVID19. There is an urgent need to help and support the healthcare sector to equip itself against cyber risk, which we undertook very early on. In this context, WALLIX reinforces its strategic positioning in this sensitive sector."



Cybersecurity, a vital need for hospitals

With the digital transformation, hospital information systems are increasingly open and interconnected with their ecosystem: connected networks and equipment (IoT), the need for continuous collaboration with healthcare and IT professionals outside the organization (doctors, service providers, maintenance, etc.), staff mobility, new uses (teleworking, teleconsultation...), etc. In return for this flexibility, they are exposed to new IT risks: business interruption due to a cyberattack, data breach, paralysis of emergency systems or connected industrial systems, more access to patient records, etc. The challenge, and even more so in the event of a health crisis, is to ensure an agile IT system that enables mobility while complying with regulatory requirements (GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, etc.), and guaranteeing data protection, resilience and business continuity. Some institutions and hospital groups are pooling their resources to make significant investments in their digital transformation by developing their digital capacities in service mode in the Cloud, which requires improving the reliability of infrastructures and the means of controlling access to applications and data.



WALLIX responds to the challenges of hospital data protection

Thanks to its expertise in the protection of access and digital identities, and to a strong relationship with both health insurance and more than 120 healthcare institutions worldwide (in France, Europe, the Middle East, and North America), WALLIX has built a portfolio of innovative and easy-to-implement solutions to meet the challenges of healthcare players: strong authentication, identity federation for application access, management and security of access to IT networks and the cloud, password vaulting, strengthened protection of user workstations and industrial equipment.

The objective is to enable healthcare organizations to regain control over digital access and passwords, regardless of the context and location of the equipment or data in question.

"With WALLIX Bastion we can automatically track and audit what external service providers and privileged accounts are doing on IT systems. When a staff member leaves the hospital, we can immediately block all administrative access for them, which means a considerable gain in security and a significant simplification of administration for us. In the event of a security incident, we can react more efficiently, more quickly, and more appropriately." explains Ulrich Lickert, Head of Systems Engineering Department at Freiburg University Hospital.



During the health crisis, WALLIX deploys unprecedented measures for hospitals

With the arrival of COVID-19, hospitals had to review their organization overnight and new uses appeared, both internally as well as with patients: remote work, videoconferences, teleconsultations, dematerialized consultation reports, etc. These new uses expose hospitals even more to cyberattacks, increasing the need for digital resources, cybersecurity, and support.

Facing the crisis, WALLIX mobilized its teams around the world, based in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and North America, as well as its network of 170 integrator and reseller partners, to support its customers in case of critical needs. In addition to free WALLIX Bastion remote access licenses during the entire containment period, an emergency number and service have been established, as well as 24/7 support and the implementation of managed services.

"For us, the implementation of remote working has been one of the cyber challenges of the health crisis. WALLIX, which has been accompanying us for 2 years now, has been able to show a great reactivity and flexibility. WALLIX offered us additional licenses of WALLIX Bastion, allowing us to accelerate the deployment of new external access for our remote users, while guaranteeing security," explains Julien Berthel, CIO of the Tours University Hospital.



