launches range of multi-brand, quality automotive products for Indian Independent Aftermarket Industry

Signs sales distribution agreement with O2O automobile aftermarket platform GoMechanic

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG), today announced the launch of Eurorepar range of multi-brand, high-quality aftermarket products, in India. PCA India, the local entity of Groupe PSA, signed a sales and distribution agreement with GoMechanic, a renowned player in the Indian aftermarket with a network of flagship and partner workshops, spare part retailers and an e-commerce technology platform. GoMechanic will support the sales of Eurorepar spare parts, facilitating a strong market entry point in India. With this launch, Groupe PSA makesthe bold choice to enter the Indian market with a multi-brand label Eurorepar, an innovative strategy for India amongst car manufacturers.

Sharing his views on the launch, Roland Bouchara Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing India Groupe PSA, said, "We are very excited that our globally proven, aftermarket brand, Eurorepar is being introduced in India. Eurorepar products are developed in line with strict, comprehensive quality procedures through suppliers who are systematically audited by Groupe PSA. We believe Eurorepar is the best alternative for Indian customers, who are looking for spare parts at smart prices and are not necessarily eager to spend a higher price for premium aftermarket brands. Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 situation, we have retained the launch of multi-brand parts with Eurorepar in India and that makes it unique by way of being Groupe PSA's first consumer facing business initiative launched before the first Citroën vehicle, the C5 Aircross SUV, which is on track for launch in Q1 2021."

Eurorepar product line, specially designed for the Indian aftermarket

Eurorepar is Groupe PSA's multi-brand parts and accessories range for the repair and maintenance of vehicles. Present across 100 countries around the world, the range promises smart prices and quality products, regardless of the make and model of a vehicle. These products, available for three or more year old vehicles, are aimed at customers looking for quality and value when buying spare parts. The first Eurorepar product line will soon be available to Indian workshops with high quality brake pads at smart prices, both for B2B (multi-brand workshops and spare parts retailers) and B2C customers, both offline and online through the GoMechanic parts distribution platforms.

Commenting on the launch and partnership, Jean Christophe Bertrand Senior Vice President Groupe PSA Independent Aftermarket Business Unit, said, "This decision to launch Eurorepar in India has to be analysed in the framework of PSA Aftermarket's global strategy, which consists to fulfil all customers' aftersales expectation worldwide regardless of their purchasing power and the make and age of their vehicle. India is a key piece in Groupe PSA's 'Push to Pass' strategy for global markets and it presents an incredible opportunity to showcase Groupe PSA's customer centric approach for all its brands. Our decision to partner with GoMechanic is based on our common goal, which is to provide high quality and value to all customers. We believe this strategy will help us both establish Groupe PSA more firmly in India and conquer a large customer base."

Association and distribution agreement with GoMechanic

As per the agreement, PCA India will provide the Eurorepar parts to GoMechanic, who will then distribute the parts through its warehouses and parts distribution logistics platform to all the workshops and retailers within its network. Groupe PSA will provide support in terms of marketing, training, brand building, besides providing a very strong product range.

Speaking on the partnership, Amit Bhasin Cofounder GoMechanic, said, "We are delighted to partner with Groupe PSA to launch the Eurorepar brand in India. This partnership bodes well for us as we strive to provide superior quality service and parts at an affordable price to our customers. This could not have come at a better time as we are rapidly expanding our service centres in the country. With our 350+ workshops and a robust spare parts distribution network, we are confident that we can help scale Groupe PSA's aftermarket business in no time."

Initially Eurorepar will be introducing products like high quality brake pads and the range will expand progressively to include multiple product lines like wiper blades, filters (air, oil fuel), brake discs, coolant, grease lubricants, thus building a strong product portfolio of service repair parts. The parts will be available in India, through GoMechanic workshops and retailers in 15 major cities from 29th September 2020.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall, and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

About GoMechanic

GoMechanic www.gomechanic.com, is currently India's largest and fast growing network of technology-enabled multi-brand car service centres, offering a seamless car service experience at the convenience of a tap through it's mobile app and website-based consumer internet platforms. GoMechanic has 350+ car repair workshops presently across 21 cities and currently services 2 million+ cars annually and is targeting 10 million customers by 2021. The technology-first company is venture capital backed by marquee investors like Sequoia Capital, Chiratae Ventures (formerly IDG Ventures) and Orios Venture Partners.

About Eurorepar

Present in over 100 countries with over 12,000 standardised references, Eurorepar is Groupe PSA multi-brand exclusive range of automotive products (spare parts, accessories, tyres, oil, workshop consumables…) for repair and maintenance of vehicles 3 years old and over.

