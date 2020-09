The SunPower spinoff claims that Canadian Solar has infringed its Japan Patent No. JP6642841B2 for shingled solar modules.China-based solar manufacturer Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd, a spinoff of U.S. panel maker SunPower, says it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Canadian Solar Japan K.K., the Japanese unit of Chinese-Canadian PV product provider Canadian Solar at the Tokyo District Court. Maxeon accuses Canadian Solar of having violated its Japan patent No. JP6642841B2 for shingled solar modules. "The intellectual property behind our shingled solar cell technology was developed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...