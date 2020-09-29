Alsace start-up Ecosun is developing innovative microgrid solutions to provide electricity in isolated areas.From pv magazine France French energy giant EDF has acquired a 29% share in compatriot microgrid specialist Ecosun Innovations. The utility said the Alsace start-up specializes in the supply of small solar plants in mobile containers equipped with storage batteries. The "Mobil-Watt' container is equipped with 9-52 kWp of photovoltaic panels plus gel or lithium-ion batteries which make it possible to extend the supply of electricity several hours after sunset. Ecosun describes the product ...

