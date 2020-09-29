DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc.
/ Key word(s): Conference
Immunic, Inc. to Participate in Scientific Conferences in October
NEW YORK, September 29, 2020 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced participation in the following scientific conferences in October:
- October 6-7: BioNJ's 10th Annual BioPartnering Conference. Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic, will present a company overview during the "Later Stage Investor-Financed/Public Company Presentations" session taking place on Tuesday, October 6, from 1:30 pm ET to 3:00 pm ET.
The presentation will be made available on Immunic's company page of the BioNJ conference portal at: https://bionjbiopartnering.pathable.co/meetings/virtual/pscsauKCRPhJ2rFxN, and on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the company's website after the conference.
Dr. Vitt will also host one-on-one partnering meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting, please use the BioNJ BioPartnering Conference website at: https://bionj.org/event/10th-annual-biopartnering-conference.
- October 26-29: BIO-Europe(R) Digital 2020. Members of the company's management and business development teams will host one-on-one partnering meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting, please use the BIO-Europe partnering portal at: https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope/partnering/.
