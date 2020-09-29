Specialist European biopharmaceutical company keeps TMF constantly up-to-date to stay inspection-ready and improve collaboration during trials

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Biotest, a German biopharmaceutical company specializing in plasma proteins, implemented Veeva Vault eTMF to achieve greater visibility across its European trials. Vault eTMF enables Biotest to manage all study documents and activities in real-time as the TMF is generated. Now the company can maintain a constant state of inspection readiness and give teams a complete view into TMF status for faster study execution.

"We are increasing our efficiency and inspection readiness due to improved accessibility of trial documents with Veeva Vault eTMF," said Daniela Zipp, head of operations, clinical systems, and data management at Biotest. "The local Veeva team in Germany provided tremendous support to get us up and running quickly. We now have the foundation and metrics in place to improve our study processes and oversight."

Vault eTMF enables active TMF management so Biotest can manage study processes and documents in one system, in real-time, as they are executed. Advanced reporting and dashboards provide insights into document and process status at all times. Full visibility into TMF completeness allows sponsors, CROs, and sites to work better together during trials and accelerate execution.

"Companies are modernizing clinical operations to drive more efficient trials and speed drug development," said Rik Van Mol, vice president of Veeva Development Cloud in Europe. "Veeva Vault eTMF gives Biotest greater transparency into TMF quality to improve compliance and collaboration throughout the course of their study execution."

Veeva Vault eTMF is part of the Veeva Vault Clinical Suite, the industry's first cloud platform that includes CDMS, CTMS, eTMF, and study start-up to unify clinical data management and clinical operations. Veeva's suite of unified applications provides global visibility into trial activities and streamlines end-to-end clinical processes. For more information, visit veeva.com/Clinical.

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialized primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors, and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 1,900 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange. Learn more at www.biotest.com.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud solutions-including data, software, and services-for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 900 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. The company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions (including the on-going impact of COVID-19), particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2020. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

