Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
Versprochen und gehalten! Heute der Bruch des High-Level-Widerstands!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNJ ISIN: SE0002756130 Ticker-Symbol: LS6 
Frankfurt
29.09.20
08:00 Uhr
0,777 Euro
+0,014
+1,83 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLINICAL LASERTHERMIA SYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLINICAL LASERTHERMIA SYSTEMS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2020 | 13:05
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas, Inc.: CLS Americas Highlights High-Precision, Image-Guided Laser Ablation System for Prostate Tumours and Soft Tissues at FOCAL2020 Virtual Conference

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 29, 2020." being held this October 3-4, 2020. The conference offers numerous CME courses available with a broad focus under 3 primary areas: "In-Office Transperineal Interventions", "Fusion-Guided Prostate Ablation", State-of-the-art BPH Management." Full Agenda & Specific courseslisted here.

"CLS is excited to sponsor and participate in the FOCAL2020 virtual conference of panels and workshops covering the latest tissue ablation technologies and treatments for prostate cancer," stated Michael Magnani, managing director of CLS Americas, Inc. "While our current products focus on MRI-guided, high-precision laser ablation, other types of complementary image guidance and ablation modalities are of interest, and may be incorporated into our minimally-invasive product portfolio in the future."

CLS developed its TRANBERG Thermal Therapy System with Thermoguidethermometry software and single-use accessories for image-guided, high precision soft tissue thermal therapy and laser ablation of tumours and soft tissues. The system's tight integration with MRI scanners enables accurate configuration procedures using tissue temperature feedback for precise ablation control. The system includes a desk-top mobile laser unit, thermometry software for real-time temperature mapping of MRI images during treatments, and non-cooled laser applicators and accessories.

About Clinical Laserthermia Systems
Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB.

The TRANBERG|Thermal Therapy System has not yet received market clearance for immune stimulating interstitial laser thermotherapy (imILT) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States of America (USA).

CLINICAL LASERTHERMIA SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.