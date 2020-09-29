Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2020) - Decade Resources Ltd (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the Company) announces an update on exploration on the 2 properties optioned from Teuton Resources Corp within BC's "Golden Triangle" located 34 kilometres east of Stewart, BC.

LORD NELSON EXPLORATION

Highlights of work to date on the Lord Nelson property include:

Exploration on the Lord Nelson tenures indicate gold-copper bearing stringers in a stockwork zone that is at least 120m to 200m wide.

Work to date indicates that the zone appears to be at least 1.2 km long.

Gold values ranging from 0.7 g/t to 475 g/t and copper values ranging from 1.4 to 11.9 % in grab samples were obtained.

The newly defined zone is along the Lord Nelson/Del Norte property boundary.

The following table shows the results for sampling on this newly outlined zone:

Sample Number Sample Type g/t Gold g/t Silver % Copper A20-62 Grab* 36.5 133 0.72 A20-63 0.7m channel 10.3 98.7 0.74 A20-93 Grab* 5.18 15.4 1.4 A20-94 Grab* 475.0 >100 11.9 A20-95 Grab* 0.70 9.4 2.43 A20-96 Grab* 2.71 >100 8.59 A20-97 Grab* 3.23 41.4 3.1 KKM-03 Grab* 119.0 25.5 8.99 KKM-04 Grab* 32.0 26.0 3.56

*Grab samples are solely designed to show the presence or absence of any mineralization and to characterize the metal tenor in this mineralization. Grab samples are by definition selective and not intended to provide nor should be construed as a representative indication of grade or mineralization at the property; and the grab samples analysed from the property reflect a broad range in grade from below detection limit to the grades highlighted herein.

Sampling was conducted over an area that was at least 100 m in diameter where mineralization was exposed. A photo of mineralized outcrop showing abundant copper carbonates is attached.

DEL NORTE EXPLORATION

To date, the Company has not received any assays for core samples sent to the laboratory.

The Company has completed over 4500 m of drilling in 19 holes to date testing both the "Argo" zone - a 115 m wide north-south zone of deformation and the newly discovered Eagle's Nest zone. The drilling has indicated that mineralization is hosted by black mud lapilli tuffs that appear to have repeat sections due to thrusting and faulting. Mineralized zones host sulphides including pyrite, sphalerite, galena and tetrahedrite mineralization along with sections mineralized by fine acicular arsenopyrite.

A photo of a 20 m mineralized section of core and quartz with sulphides is attached from DDH-20-17.

With the prospect of colder weather, drilling is now being conducted at lower elevations in order to further define the silver-gold system on the property.

E. Kruchkowski, President of the Company states: "the Company has had a very successful program in spite of the late July start and bad weather conditions. It is a tribute to the geologists and drillers working on behalf of the Company. It is not often that a company can have 2 very successful exploration programs that are operating concurrently. The Company has been able to farm into 2 highly prospective areas that have an abundance of both mineral showings and types. We look forward to the results which will aid in future programs"

Exploration work is being conducted from Stewart in order to avoid a camp situation that may lead to health concerns due to the COVID-19 virus. The Company uses a Stewart based helicopter for support. A pad building crew, diamond drill crew and support staff mobilize on a daily basis from a staging area near the project. The geological crew is one that the Company has relied on for a number of years and which has intimate knowledge of the property.

All drill cores in this program are NQ in size. The core is brought into Stewart on a daily basis where it is logged for cutting on a diamond saw. Assays are to be completed on sawn half cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples will be analyzed using 30 element ICP and standard fire assay procedures with atomic absorption (AA) finish on samples yielding a grade higher than ten g/t Au. Standard reference materials and blank samples were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program.

Analysis will be performed by Activation Laboratories Ltd in Kamloops BC.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca which is presently being updated. For investor information please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DECADE RESOURCES LTD.

"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President

