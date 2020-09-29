After three years' presence in Colombia, Kapsch TrafficCom celebrates the first ITS delivery as part of urban renovation project in the country's second largest city.

After having been selected to provide ITS and tolling systems for some significant projects Colombia, such as the highway Accesos Norte de Bogotá and the Vías del Nus' concession, Tunel de la Quiebra in Antioquia among other strategic projects, Kapsch now delivered its first ITS solution in the country. It is part of the "Parques del Rio" project that has transformed Medellín's landscape by revitalizing the areas around the river that crosses the city. It includes parks, recreational areas, as well as paths for pedestrians and cyclists to cross the river, thus fostering sustainable mobility in the area.

Kapsch TrafficCom improves safety and traffic flow in tunnels

One of the adjustments involved in the project was the construction of two 460-meter tunnels with 2x3 lanes under the park by the river to connect the surrounding residential areas to the city center. In a partnership with the companies Insi and Via Control, Kapsch was responsible for putting in place its DYNAC solution for tunnel B, which includes communication systems, CCTV, variable signaling systems, as well as all the electromechanical systems such as ventilation, lighting and firefighting.

The communication system gathers real-time traffic data to inform the control centers, allowing operators to detect and respond to any emergency situations, such as congestion or accidents. The information can then be quickly spread so that drivers can make informed travel decisions. DYNAC's open technology will allow the software to control both tunnels A and B, integrating different types of technologies for the operator's convenience.

"Thanks to Kapsch's willingness to invest in Colombia, this is the first completed project of six that we have under execution in the country at the moment. We are glad that our first delivery is a solution that will ensure the high level of safety and security required in such a busy area where thousands of vehicles pass through every day," says Vicente Peralta, Country Manager in Colombia at Kapsch TrafficCom.

For additional information: www.kapsch.net/ktc?lang=en-us

Follow us on https://twitter.com/kapschnet and https://www.linkedin.com/company/kapsch-trafficcom-ag/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005616/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Verónica Horta

Regional Marketing Leader LAM



Kapsch TrafficCom Chile S.A.

Avenida del Valle Norte 857, Piso 3

Ciudad Empresarial, Huechuraba

Santiago, Chile

veronica.horta@kapsch.net