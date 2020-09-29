AMPD Ventures Inc.: AMPD Remote Render Solution Based on AMD EPYC Processors Cuts Render Time in Half for Bardel Entertainment

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company") (CSE:AMPD)(FRA:2Q0) is pleased to announce the highly encouraging findings of a case study conducted by AMD that highlights the advantages of the AMPD Remote Render solution, based on compute nodes with 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors, for Bardel Entertainment.

The case study demonstrates that the AMPD hosted solution, powered by 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors, results in reducing render times by as much as half for AMPD customer, the Emmy® award-winning studio Bardel Entertainment Inc. ("Bardel") while delivering significant cost savings. The performance and reliability of the AMPD Remote Render Solution enabled Bardel to save weeks of rendering time on every project with predictable and dependable completion times.

"These results reinforce our conviction that AMPD is on track to become one the leading providers of high-performance computing solutions for the animation and visual effects sector. We are huge fans of the content that Bardel creates and thrilled to see their shows rendered on AMPD servers," said Anthony Brown, CEO and co-founder of AMPD.

The combination of AMD EPYC processors and AMPD's high-performance computing at the edge approach is a powerful solution in response to the explosively growing demand for HPC infrastructure from the digital media sector.

Case Study Background:

Eric Legaspi, Vice President of Technology at, Bardel, outlines the benefits of the AMPD Remote Render Solution for artists, technologists and Bardel's bottom line since signing a multi-year agreement for AMPD's solution in November 2019. The AMPD Remote Render Solution enables studios such as Bardel, to access thousands of cores of high-performance processing power without the large capital costs associated with building out their own data centres.

The Challenges:

As Bardel continues to grow and take on larger projects such as The Dragon Prince, they needed to increase the speed and efficiency of their render capacity. With their previous render farm, Legaspi was frustrated that they seemed to always be needing additional quantities of servers to cope with demand and were consistently exceeding their render budget, not only in the cost of compute, but also when it came to having artists waiting for hours for render jobs to be completed. "We were paying artists overtime to sit around because our render farm wasn't able to deliver when they needed it," says Legaspi.

Execution:

Bardel investigated several alternative render solutions, but using AMPD's Remote Render solution, powered by AMD EPYC processors offered the most efficient and flexible way to secure the render capabilities they needed. With AMPD's long-term knowledge and experience in the digital media industry, the company was able to create an innovative, tailor-made solution for Bardel.

Case Study Highlights:

The AMD EPYC processors-powered compute nodes have 1.5 to 2 times the processing power compared with Bardel's previous render solution. Bardel saves four minutes per scene and can complete hundreds of scenes per day, saving weeks of rendering time.

Bardel receives consistent 'time to results' every time. For example, artists have an increased level of confidence that all work queued to render overnight will be completed by morning, with no requirement to stay after hours and 'babysit' the farm.

Independent of the performance increase, Bardel is seeing reduced costs with servers provided and hosted by AMPD compared to the rendering solution they used prior to their upgrade.

Click here to read the full Bardel Entertainment Case Study.

About AMPD Ventures Inc.

AMPD specializes in providing high-performance cloud and computing solutions for low-latency applications, including video games and eSports, digital animation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis and visualization.

For further information please contact Investor Relations:

Tel: 604-332-3329 ext. 3

info@ampd.tech

http://www.ampd.tech

About Bardel Entertainment Inc.

The Emmy Award®-winning studio, Bardel Entertainment Inc., has been a leading animation studio in North America for over 30 years due to its stellar reputation built on three core values: quality, creativity and innovation. Bardel has two state-of-the-art studios, one in Vancouver and one in Kelowna, Canada. Currently, Bardel is the only full-service animation studio concurrently providing animation services in CG and 2D animation television and features for a diverse slate of U.S. blue-chip partners: Netflix, Wizards of the Coast, Warner Bros., Cartoon Network-Adult Swim, Nickelodeon, HBO Max and Disney, as well as an outstanding group of content creators. In 2015, Bardel was acquired by Italy-based Rainbow Group, one of the largest animation producers and licensors in the world with subsidiaries in Moscow, Hong Kong and Singapore. www.bardel.ca.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ "Anthony Brown"

Anthony Brown

CEO & Director

Tel: 604-332-3329

AMPD Ventures Inc.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements made herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives or thereof. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited, to statements with respect to the customer relationship with Bardel Entertainment and the expected benefits to AMPD thereof, the Company's expectation of becoming a leading provider of high-performance computing solutions for the animation and visual effects sector, the future growth of demand for HPC infrastructure, and the competitiveness of the AMPD Remote Render Service.

Forward-looking statements by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We have made certain assumptions, which our management believes to be reasonable, about the forward-looking statements, including the ability to continue to service Bardel Entertainment as a customer, the expected revenue and other benefits to be generated by the relationship, as well as the ongoing performance advantages of the AMPD Render Solution in comparison with existing or future competitive offerings, and the future growth of the market in which we compete. However, we can provide no assurance that the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements or information contained herein. Important additional information identifying risks and uncertainties and other factors is contained in in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 2A Listing Statement dated October 17, 2019 and "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR.

Except as required by law, we do not intend to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: AMPD Ventures Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608212/AMPD-Remote-Render-Solution-Based-on-AMD-EPYCTM-Processors-Cuts-Render-Time-in-Half-for-Bardel-Entertainment