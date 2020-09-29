2020 HUBEI Capital Conference: Following the Success of Fight Against Epidemic, Wuhan Welcomes Global Capital for High Quality Development

WUHAN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / Wuhan - Sponsored by the Hubei provincial government, Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the 2020 HUBEI Capital Conference for High Quality Development kicked off in Wuhan on September 28, 2020, at the International Conference Center of Wuhan.

Ying Yong, secretary of the Communist Party of China Hubei Provincial Committee, attended the event and delivered a welcome speech. The conference was presided over by Zhao Haishan, vice-governor of Hubei Province. Leaders such as Huang Chuping, board memember of the Communist Party of China Huber Provincial Committee and vice-governor, Wang Zhonglin, Wuhan's Party secretary and other local officials also attended the conference.

Themed with "Highland of Sci-Tech Innovation, New Engine for Growth", the conference strived to grasp the historical opportunities of technological innovation, and the opportunities presented by the newly adopted registration system in stock exchanges that would help outstanding companies in Wuhan to explore the road of going public.

At the opening ceremony, the leaders of four major domestic and foreign stock exchanges, business associations and entrepreneurs gathered to discuss the high-quality development of Hubei Province. A number of distinguished guests had given keynote speeches at conference. They were Huang Hongyuan, secretary of party committee and chairman of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Wang Jianjun, secretary of party committee and Chairman of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Lui Tim Leung, chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, Loh Boon Chye, CEO the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX), An Qingsong, secretary of party committee and executive vice president of the Securities Association of China and Chen Chunyan, vice president and secretary-general of China Securities Investment Fund Association.

A number of international economists and business leaders put forward valuable comments and suggestions on how to make Hubei an industrial incubator with global influence in the future. They were Eric S. Maskin, 2007 Nobel laureate and the world-known management consultant guru Kenichi Ohmae from Japan

To refuel Hubei's economic rejuvenation, a number of entrepreneurs of both state-owned and private enterprises also shared their thoughts and views with the audience of Wuhan. They were Zhou Qiang, party secretary and Chairman of China Aviation Oil Group, Song Xin, party secretary and Chairman of China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group, Chen Dongsheng, chairman of Taikang Insurance Group, Liu Yonghao, chairman of New Hope Group and Yu Minhong, founder of Hongtai Aplus and New Oriental Group.

At one session of the conference, contracts of about 49 key projects of innovation were signed to help Hubei to emerge as an industrial hub with global impact. The total value of the signed contracts was about RMB 97.494 billion, include 28 fund projects with a value of RMB 30.655 billion, and 21 investment projects worthy about RMB 61.839 billion.

The municipal government of Wuhan also announced the launch of the "Hubei Hongtai Fund for High Quality Development", which is a RMB 30 billion industrial fund.

With the support of high quality capital, such as this fund, settled in Wuhan, the city's transformation of economic structures is a determined success in upgrading.

The municipal government of the Wuhan also announced a series of measures and rules to promote high quality development of the city's economy. The new measures and rule were named "Ten Golden Measures of Wuhan" on optimizing new economy.

In addition to speeches and new rules, the Conference also featured with a special roadshow competition. Many outstanding enterprises in basic equipment manufacturing, new generation information technology, new materials and new energy of power equipment demonstrated their strength. The roadshow attracted investors who are interested in explore opportunities on investing in candidates that with a potential of going public in Hubei Province.

The success of the 2020 HUBEI Capital Conference for High Quality Development had brought capital to promote high quality development of Hubei Province and provided a lasting power to make Hubei Province an industrial incubator with global impact in future.

