And module manufacturer Trina Solar announced on Monday afternoon that the company has signed an agreement with the government of Yancheng City, Jiangsu Province, for the construction of a 10 GW solar module factory.Chinese inverter manufacturer Sungrow has signed an agreement with Yuncheng City, Shanxi Province, for a huge clean energy demonstration project combining PV power stations, storage, solar-powered hydrogen and EV charging stations. The total investment in the 2 GW project is about RMB 10 billion ($1.46 billion) and will be made through the entire period of the 14th five-year plan, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...