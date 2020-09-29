Imagin Medical to Host Kol Webcast Event on October 29, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC and BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / Imagin Medical (CSE:IME)(OTCQB:IMEXF)(Frankfurt & Stuttgart Symbol: DPD2) ("Imagin" or the "Company") today announced that it will host a virtual investor event with Key Opinion Leaders ("KOLs") to highlight the game-changing potential of the i/Blue Imaging System on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 12:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time.

The webcast event will feature opinion leaders from major academic centers who will share insight into the current state of bladder cancer imaging and the acute need for improved methods to help reduce recurrence and mortality.

"We encourage people to join this informative webcast to learn more about how Imagin is working to address the shortcomings of current bladder cancer imaging technologies, while building a solid product portfolio to support the Company's success," said Jim Hutchens, Imagin's President and CEO.

A live and archived webcast of the KOL event will be available on the Company's website at www.imaginmedical.com under "Events & Presentations."

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical is a surgical imaging company focused on advancing new methods of visualizing cancer during minimally invasive procedures. The Company believes its first product, the i/Blue Imaging System, with its proprietary optics and light sensors, will greatly increase the efficiency and accuracy of detecting cancer for removal, helping to reduce recurrence rates. The Company's initial focus is bladder cancer. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Specifically, there is no assurance the Company's imaging system will work in the manner expected. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contact:

Jim Hutchens, President & CEO

Telephone: 833-246-2446

SOURCE: Imagin Medical

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608177/Imagin-Medical-to-Host-Kol-Webcast-Event-on-October-29-2020