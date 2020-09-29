Gimbal, Inc.: Gimbal Acquires true[X] to Bridge Physical World With Connected TV

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / ?Gimbal announced today that it has acquired true[X], a connected TV (CTV) focused value exchange engagement advertising platform and former subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company. The acquisition will bring together leaders in the location and connected TV spaces, enabling better targeting, creative, and measurement solutions for advertisers looking to bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds.

Terms of the deal are being kept private.

CTV, already trending up, has exploded during the pandemic. The true[X] network has seen a 105% increase in CTV viewing in the first two quarters of 2020, and media buyers have been adapting to this surge. According to eMarketer, the CTV/OTT channel will be the beneficiary of the largest shift in budgets from 2H 2019 to 2H 2020, with a year-over-year increase of 59%.

Understanding that not all attention is created equal, true[X] provides consumers a value exchange for their attention to true[X]'s interactive engagement ads and brand lift surveys across a network of high-quality viewing environments. This unique approach benefits advertisers, publishers, and consumers. Advertisers benefit from higher consumer attention for their message, publishers benefit by offering a consumer-first ad experience, and viewers benefit by receiving fair value for their attention.

"We are excited to join the Gimbal team. The combination of our value exchange-based approach to interactive video advertising and brand lift measurement, plus Gimbal's offline attribution solution creates the first full-funnel advertising and measurement suite for connected TV and the entire digital ecosystem," said Pooja Midha, true[X] President.

Gimbal CEO Rob Emrich added, "The true[X] network of publisher integrations enhances Gimbal's existing identity solutions and can connect users' online and offline interactions for one-to-one targeting and measurement for use within our ecosystem in a protected and privacy-safe way."

true[X] was originally acquired by 21st Century Fox in 2014. Following Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019, the company continued as a business owned and operated by Disney and was named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list that same year.

About Gimbal

?Gimbal translates location data into intent, measurement, and insights to help organizations transform their businesses, maximize marketing relevance, and humanize messaging for consumers. Gimbal has been named to the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 for four consecutive years and provides advertising and marketing technologies to the world's leading brands and retailers interested in understanding the physical world. To learn more, visit https://gimbal.com.

About true[X]

?true[X] empowers a value exchange engagement advertising and measurement platform for premium publishers across connected TV, mobile, and desktop. true[X] engagement ads serve the widest possible audience by optimizing consumers' time and attention to deliver impactful results for advertisers. For brands and advertisers, true[X] delivers on its true[ATTENTION] guarantee of effective, zero-waste, high-engagement ad experiences that drive measurable brand funnel impact. For publishers, true[X] offers a consumer-first ad experience, and viewers benefit by receiving fair value for their attention.

true[X] further leveraged its platform to build UP//LIFT, a real-time brand lift measurement and optimization system for both video and engagement ads across desktop, mobile, and connected TV. The power of UP//LIFT is knowing if and how a campaign moved consumers through the funnel.

true[X] is headquartered in Los Angeles and New York, with offices in Chicago, Seattle, Detroit, and San Francisco.

