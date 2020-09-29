Optec International, Inc.: OPTEC International Engages Prominent Los Angeles "MindMedium(R)" Agency to Develop Seasonal Social Media Marketing Campaign for OPTEC iWand product line

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / OPTEC International, Inc (OTC PINK:OPTI) today announced the company engaged the services of prominent Los Angeles based Social Media Marketing Agency "MindMedium®" to create and develop the 2020 seasonal marketing campaign for the OPTEC "iWand" product line.

About MindMedium® (MM") is 360° multi-disciplinary business development agency that works to accelerate brand identity and awareness through strategic branding, marketing, partnerships and distribution. Based in Los Angeles with offices in San Francisco, New York City and Paris, the team of international creative strategists drive positive human experiences through curiosity and technology. MM seeks to energize brands at varying levels of success, thinking outside the box, disrupting the norm, and believing that business solutions are solved with innovation. Collaboration focused, digitally minded, and creatively inspired, MM clients range from startups to household brands yet the mission remains the same - make a difference.

Clients include LVHMH, Lenovo, Google, Fox Sports and Nike. https://www.mindmedium.com/

MM will be creating OPTEC's "iWand" Marketing and Social Media 2020 Campaign centered on generating exposure and amplifying brand engagement. The focus will be to enhance performance and identity through strategic marketing tactics that illuminate the wand's portability, efficacy, and chemical-free disinfecting capabilities.

OPTEC iWand.

The OPTEC "iWand" is a portable, powerful UV-C LED disinfection device constructed from high-quality military grade aircraft aluminum. The powerful UV-C light kills 99.9% of bacteria, viruses and other contaminants on any surface in just seconds. The proven UV-C technology is a non-toxic, non-chemical approach to disinfection and sterilization. OPTEC "iWand" makes the process simple, safer, more effective and with no maintenance by eliminating the use of harmful chemicals such as bleach, ozone and ammonia, the OPTEC "iWand" provides an effective, proven, non-toxic cleaning solution that protects people from harmful bacteria and ultimately prevent illnesses and diseases.

https://optecuvc.com/iwand/

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information visit: www.optecuvc.com

