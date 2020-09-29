Silver Tiger Metals to Present at Alpha Bronze Virtual Town Hall

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / Alpha Bronze, LLC ("Alpha Bronze"), is pleased to announce that Silver Tiger Metals (TSXV:SLVR) (OTCQX:SLVTF) ("Silver Tiger Metals" or the "Company"), a Canada based mineral exploration company with projects in Mexico, will be presenting at Alpha Bronze Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT.

Mr. Glenn Jessome, Chief Executive Officer of Silver Tiger Metals will give an overview of the Company. He will present its program - the El Tigre Project in Sonora, Mexico. Early September, the company gave an update of its drilling program. They announced very high grades. Best drill results coming from vein extensions intersected 0.85 meters grading 10,128 g/t silver eq. (consisting of 7,338 g/t silver, 37 g/t gold and 2.8% copper). Mr. Jessome will then respond to Investors questions thereafter.

Silver Tiger Metals - Town Hall Agenda

CEO Presentation - 10 to 15 minutes

Follow-up Q&A - 10 to 15 minutes

The presentation will be webcast live. You can register to the Virtual Town Hall with the following link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KtvinBEXS_-URC-3K391BQ

About Silver Tiger Metals

Headquartered in Halifax, Silver Tiger Metals (TSXV:SLVR) (OTCQX:SLVTF) is a silver and gold exploration company operating in Mexico. Silver Tiger is managed by a team of mine finders with extensive experience in exploring and developing large hydrothermal gold projects in Mexico. Silver Tiger is currently focusing on the El Tigre Property located in northern Sonora State and released a maiden resource estimate in September 2017. For more information visit https://silvertigermetals.com

About Alpha Bronze

Founded in 2013, Alpha Bronze is an investor relations firm based in New York. Alpha Bronze is dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass IR, capital markets navigation, and corporate communications. The firm has an extensive experience working with emerging growth companies, in the life sciences, tech, consumer and natural resources sectors. Alpha Bronze's aim is to increase awareness for each client among the US investment community. For more info: https://www.alphabronzellc.com

