Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2020) - Investorideas.com, a global news source and leading investor resource covering cleantech and automotive stocks issue a snapshot on the booming FreightTech sector featuring dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FSE: DMJ).

For investors familiar with Fintech, the next big trend to follow in tech is 'FreightTech,' which uses technology to improve freight, shipping and logistics. The trend has been on the radar for the past few years with VC investment on the rise but is now making headlines as e-commerce sales explode beyond expectations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read the full article on Freighttech stocks on Investorideas.com

https://www.investorideas.com/News/2020/renewable-energy/09290FreightTech.asp

Global consultants and experts in transportation, RolandBerger.com report, "The traditional value chain is on its way out and ecosystems consisting of the network of organizations involved in the transportation of goods along the entire supply chain, are now at the core of logistics. In order to fully exploit FreightTech opportunities, incumbent players must understand their ecosystem and adapt current business models to cope with the hurdles and challenges of changing market dynamics."

They also note, "Traditional logistics players have so far been slow to adapt to the FreightTech revolution, allowing newer, disruptive players to take a lead."

Recently announcing its entry into the FreightTech sector, dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FSE:DMJ), already established as a leader in cleantech, said its HydraLytica Technology which measures fuel savings in real time for users of dynaCERT's proprietary HydraGEN Technology, is greatly escalating its scope of applications and utility to respond to the growing industry needs of logistics companies and the broader trucking management software ecosystem. In so doing, dynaCERT is expanding into the FreightTech industry.

From the news: "The Company views its decision to enter into the FreightTech industry as a supplementary evolution of services that fit very naturally with dynaCERT's fuel-saving and emission-saving know-how, marketed as its existing HydraGEN Technology. Not only do current and future users of HydraGEN Technology have the benefits of fuel savings and reducing carbon emissions, but also the ability to subscribe to innovative proprietary FreightTech management solutions through a monthly subscription programme."

From the news: "dynaCERT International Strategic Holdings Inc. ("DISH"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of dynaCERT, has agreed with Corsario Ltd. of Mississauga, Canada ("Corsario"), dynaCERT's HydraLytica software developer, to magnify and maintain the functionality of its new proprietary suite of FreightTech software applications. GP LogiX Inc. ("GP"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Corsario established specifically for this single purpose, will market the functionality of dynaCERT's new FreightTech software and share equally with DISH all financial benefits, thus providing a stream of cash flow to dynaCERT, through DISH."

From the news: Jean-Pierre Colin, President & CEO of DISH, stated, "The mission of DISH, as a wholly-owned subsidiary of dynaCERT, is to advance dynaCERT's synergistic initiatives that can demonstrate the potential to greatly benefit dynaCERT shareholder value. The target market of FreightTech is similar to that of our HydraGEN Technology in trucking markets. We view our new FreightTech initiative as an exceptional business opportunity with a very competitive-edge product. In addition, FreightTech seamlessly complements our current proprietary products, an opening that can expand in parallel to dynaCERT's HydraGEN fuel savings solutions."

From the news: Jim Payne, President & CEO of dynaCERT, stated, "Through our new DISH initiative with GP LogiX Inc., dynaCERT is partnering shoulder to shoulder with known industry experts that have a long history and track record of success in innovative software development. The management of GP has proven that it has the ability to secure very important and high-profile clients, while Corsario has shown that it can be quick and nimble to develop software solutions that dove-tail with our proprietary HydraGEN Technology while advancing our plans to offer Carbon Credits. Our close association allows us to execute two important strategic mandates (1) to adapt to the growing desires of end-users of our HydraGEN products and (2) become trail-blazers in the FreightTech business while maintaining our core competencies and fostering together our global award-winning HydraGEN Technology."

dynaCERT manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, their patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency.

According to FreightWaves.com, there is a dominant leader in FreightTech and it's no surprise to anyone that it's retail giant, Amazon,. "Amazon has become synonymous with disruption. It disrupted the retail space and helped usher in e-commerce, and it's done the same in the freight space, turning traditional freight delivery schedules upside down. Amazon brought two-day, one-day and even same-day shipping to the fore and competitors have now added those services as well."

Continued: "Amazon's knack for disruption is one of the reasons it is a two-time winner of the FreightWaves FreightTech awards. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant finished first in the voting for the FreightTech 25 in both 2019 and 2020."

For investors looking at the sector, Banyon Capital says, "The FreightTech boom should be on your speculators' radar. This is one of the most important trends for 2020. And the 2020 holiday shopping season that will directly play into this industry is fast approaching."

Innovation is driving the FreightTech boom, but as global consumers also demand sustainability, companies like dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FSE:DMJ) that provide environmental solutions as well as advancements to logistics and transportation will pave the path for on the highways of the future.

Automotive car stocks directory at Investorideas.com; green and EV auto stocks, smart transportation, FreightTech, auto manufacturers and suppliers

http://www.investorideas.com/AUTO/Stock_List.asp

For investors following renewable energy and ESG stocks, visit the directory of publicly traded stocks https://www.investorideas.com/Companies/RenewableEnergy/Stock_List.asp

Visit the Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast page at Investorideas.com

Investors can trade these stocks and other ideas on our site using our list of top stock trading apps including Robinhood, Acorn, Stash and others.

About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas Investorideas.com is a recognized news source publishing third party news, research and original financial content. Learn about investing in stocks and sector trends with our news alerts, articles, podcasts and videos, looking at cannabis, crypto, AI and IoT, mining, sports biotech, water, renewable energy and more. Investor Idea's original branded content includes the following podcasts and columns: Crypto Corner , Play by Play sports and stock news column, Investor Ideas Potcasts Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move podcast and column, Cleantech and Climate Change , Exploring Mining the AI Eye .

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. Disclosure: dynaCERT is a paid monthly news and publishing client on Investorideas.com. More disclaimer and disclosure info. Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Investorideas

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

Download our Mobile App for iPhone and Android

Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas.com

https://www.investorideas.com/Resources/Newsletter.asp

Contact Investorideas.com

800 665 0411

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64749