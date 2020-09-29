Exro Technologies Inc.: Julie (McCoy) Wurmlinger, Retired Chief Engineer from Ford Motor Company and President/Owner of OhmTek, LLC joins Exro Board of Directors

Exro Technologies is pleased to announce Julie (McCoy) Wurmlinger to the Board of Directors

Retired Global Chief Engineer from Ford Motor Company and current President/Owner of OhmTek, LLC Technical Consulting joins Exro Board of Directors

Possesses decades of experience in the automotive industry

Committed to accelerating commercialization of Exro's technology into global powertrain sectors and automotive applications

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / Exro Technologies Inc. (TSXV:EXRO)(OTCQB:EXROF), a leading technology company which has developed a new class of power electronics for electric motors and powertrains, is pleased to announce that Julie (McCoy) Wurmlinger, an accomplished engineering leader in the automotive industry, has joined the Exro Board of Directors ("Board of Directors").

As a retired Global Chief Engineer from Ford Motor Company and current President/Owner of OhmTek, LLC, with more than 30 years of experience, Ms. Wurmlinger brings a global perspective to innovation and product development in the powertrain sector. Ms. Wurmlinger began working in product development at Ford Motor in 1986 and quickly grew from engineer to manager, while being awarded three patents for powertrain innovations. She then continued to impact Ford's leading powertrain systems through her tenure as Global Chief Engineer, winning the SWE Global Leadership Award and UK "Business Insider" Top Female Engineer Award. Ms. Wurmlinger has lived and worked overseas extensively and has managed several global business units since 2010. Since retiring from Ford Motor in 2018, Ms. Wurmlinger has launched OhmTek, LLC, a Technical Consulting firm, specializing in automotive and electrical engineering solutions. Ms. Wurmlinger holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Wayne State University.

"I am excited to join Exro's Board of Directors," stated Ms. Wurmlinger. "I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members and company management to accelerate the commercialization of this truly innovative technology. Exro has an opportunity to add significant value to powertrain sectors globally and I'm looking forward to help bring this technology to market."

"We are pleased to welcome Julie to our Board of Directors at this important stage of Exro's evolution," commented Sue Ozdemir, CEO of Exro. "As a highly respected automotive executive with valuable industry experience, we look forward to Julie's expertise and engagement in guiding our objectives to bring our breakthrough technology to markets globally."

About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro is a Clean Tech company that has developed a new class of control technology for electric powertrains. Exro's advanced motor control technology, our "Coil Driver", expands the capabilities of electric motors and powertrains. The Coil Driver enables two separate torque profiles within a given motor. The first is calibrated for low speed and high torque, while the second provides expanded operation at high speed. The ability to change configuration allows efficiency optimization for each operating mode, resulting in overall reductions in energy consumption. The controller automatically and seamlessly selects the appropriate configuration in real time so that torque demand and efficiency are optimized.

The limitations of traditional electric machines and power technology are becoming more evident. In many increasingly prominent applications, traditional methods cannot meet the required performance. This means either oversizing the equipment, adding additional motors, or implementing heavy mechanical geared solutions. Exro offers a new solution for system optimization through implementation of its technology which can yield the following results: increased drive cycle efficiency, reduced system volume, reduced weight, expanded torque and speed capabilities. Exro allows the application to achieve more with less energy consumed.

For more information visit our website at www.exro.com.

