ClickStream Corporation: ClickStream Announces the Launch of WinQuik on Wednesday, September 30th

U.S. Army Green Beret, Veteran and Survival Expert Mykel Hawke to Host the App's Debut Game Wednesday Night as Contestants Battle for a Combined $1600 in Cash Prizes

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / ClickStream Corp (OTC PINK:CLIS) announced today the highly anticipated launch of WinQuik app is set for Wednesday, September 30th, 2020. The trivia app's first live game is set for 9PM ET/6PM PT hosted by U.S. Army Green Beret, veteran, and survival expert Mykel Hawke.

Frank Magliochetti, CEO of ClickStream, states, "I am very proud of the ClickStream team. We are all ready for the world to experience WinQuik, the first synchronized multi-platform gaming network that lets contestants compete for a combined $1600 in cash money every night of which $500 is paid to the 1st place winner."

Amber Theoharis, Vice President of Original Programming at Clickstream's WinQuik gaming platform says, "Get ready! Users are going to be blown away by how engaging our hosts and WinQuik questions are. It's going to be fun and what better way to kick things off than with Mykel Hawke, a U.S. special forces veteran, who will quiz users in the one area we all think we know something about - our own survival!"

The synchronized mobile and digital gaming platform will offer rapid-format trivia games played for real cash and prizes. WinQuik's celebrity hosts will rotate daily through a number of original quiz categories such as outer space, food, lyrics, human survival and more. The gaming platform's initial games will allow users who finish in the top 50 to be part of the $1600 total nightly payout. The first-place winner will take home $500. The payout schedule will then be tiered down to $8 for 50th place.

Week one host lineup features:

Wednesday 9/30 Mykel Hawke - Survival Expert

Thursday 10/1 Jordan Andino - TV Chef, NYC Restaurateur

Friday 10/2 Brian Baldinger - NFL Analyst, Travel Aficionado

Saturday 10/3 Pooch Hall - Actor

Sunday 10/4 Amber Theoharis - Journalist, Filmmaker

Monday 10/5 Howie Schwab - Sports Trivia Guru

Tuesday 10/6 Josh Dobbs - NFL Quarterback, Aerospace Engineer

ClickStream is actively identifying TV and entertainment personalities for programs as the company scales to deliver programming for WinQuik, the world's first synchronized mobile and digital network. The free-to-play platform will feature gaming shows and content designed for users seeking the thrill of live competition and the opportunity to win real cash and prizes.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company's initial offering WinQuik, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is currently in production with shows featuring celebrity hosts such as: Actor Pooch Hall, NFL quarterback and former NASA intern Joshua Dobbs, New York City restaurateur and celebrity chef Jordan Andino, NFL Network's Brian Baldinger, U.S. Army Green Beret and survival expert Mykel Hawke, former ESPN host Howie "The Sultan of Sports Trivia" Schwab and Emmy-Award winning journalist, documentary filmmaker and ClickStream's Vice President of Original Programming Amber Theoharis. Show subject matter includes sports, survival, Hollywood, travel, the Bible, space, food and much more. Game types are set up dynamically with daily, live games and non-live games available to play multiple times daily. As a free-mium platform, ClickStream monetizes the platform with corporate sponsors and advertisers. For more information please visit: Web: www.clickstream.technology or www.winquik.com | Twitter: www.twitter.com/winquikapp or www.twitter.com/ClickstreamC | Instagram: www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/

