Sanwire Corporation "One to Watch"

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / Sanwire Corporation, ("Sanwire" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, and Intercept Music, Inc. ("Intercept"), wholly owned subsidiary of Sanwire, were recently featured on QualityStocks as one of the companies to watch. Full article can be accessed here.

Sanwire recently announced it had selected the corporate communications expertise of InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, to spearhead Sanwire's corporate communications. QualityStocks is one of IBN's brands to disseminate featured articles and corporate communications. Sanwire's profile is also available on IBN's website.

Intercept has progressed rapidly from development stage to product commercialization to revenue generation in a short timeframe. Intercept is embarking on a rapid growth plan that includes revenue expansion from existing markets, accelerated customer acquisition, new industry partnerships, and penetration of new markets. To support Intercept's business plan, Sanwire is working on a multi-dimensional plan to attract seasoned investors and enhance Sanwire's balance sheet while minimizing shareholder dilution.

Intercept's online platform is dedicated to helping independent artists and bands effectively distribute, promote, and earn income from their music. Intercept's platform gives artists immediate access to hundreds of digital stores and every major streaming platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and Google Music. In addition to powerful DIY social media marketing and promotional tools available on a monthly subscription model, the invitation-only Intercept Plus program offers fully managed promotional services, including the opportunity to sell merchandise through branded online stores.

About Intercept Music, Inc.

Intercept Music, Inc. is an entertainment technology company dedicated to helping independent artists effectively distribute, market, and monetize their music. Sold through a Software as a Service (Saas) model, Intercept's online platform delivers an unsurpassed combination of marketing, promotion, and distribution to hundreds of stores worldwide and every major streaming service, including Apple Music, Google Music, Pandora and Spotify. Intercept's options include full-service, concierge-style support and even one-on-one coaching from award-winning music industry professionals. Intercept focuses exclusively on the independent music market, which is estimated at 12 million artists, and is the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. For more information, visit interceptmusic.com.

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

