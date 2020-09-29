Beyond Commerce, Inc.: Beyond Commerce's Service 800 Awarded Contract from Compass Minerals

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYOC) (the "Company"), a provider of B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services, is pleased to announce and welcome Compass Minerals in signing a new program with Service 800. Compass Minerals is a leading global essential minerals company headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

Service 800 will design programs and provide resources to measure every day customer service. The program methodology goal is to deliver accurate metrics needed to build and measure an effective customer journey map.

Geordan Pursglove, Beyond Commerce's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We look forward to working with a global company like Compass Minerals that operates 21 production and packaging facilities with more than 3,000 personnel throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. Their trust in having us measure and improve their customer service is extremely important to us as we look to build long-term relationships."

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature's challenges for customers and communities. Its salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition business manufactures an innovative and diverse portfolio of products that improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. Additionally, its specialty chemical business serves the water treatment industry and other industrial processes. The company operates 21 production and packaging facilities with more than 3,000 personnel throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. Visit compassminerals.com for more information about the company and its products.

About Beyond Commerce , Inc .

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYOC) is focused on business combinations of "big data" companies in global B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. The Company's objective is to develop and deploy disruptive strategic software technology that will build on organic growth potential and to exploit cross-selling opportunities. Beyond Commerce plans to offer a cohesive global digital product and services platform to provide clients with a single point of contact for their big data, marketing and related sales initiatives. For additional information, please visit: https://beyondcommerceinc.com and https://www.service800.com.

Twitter: @incbyoc

Facebook: fb.me/incbyoc

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections for such statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "design," "estimate," "except," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," or the negatives or other tense of such terms and other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements and similar expressions. We use forward-looking statements relate to future events or future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels or activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

investors@beyondcommerceinc.com

P:702-675-8022

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital

SOURCE: Beyond Commerce, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608174/Beyond-Commerces-Service-800-Awarded-Contract-from-Compass-Minerals