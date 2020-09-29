Projects can be established anywhere in Gujarat which has spare grid capacity, with the relevant substations listed on the Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation website. State-owned utility Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd has invited bids from developers to set up 500 MW of grid-connected solar projects in the state. The power company is offering 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) to selected bidders. Developers - to be selected through competitive bidding and a reverse auction - will compete for generation lots of at least 25 MW and will be responsible for transmission network infrastructure ...

