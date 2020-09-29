Partnership with BitSight enables organizations to better address third-party cybersecurity risks

riskmethods, a leader in supply chain risk management, today announced it has enhanced The riskmethods Solution by adding additional, specialized cybersecurity performance information from BitSight, the Standard in Security Ratings. Through the partnership and product integration, organizations are better positioned to identify and address the growing number of cyber risks originating from suppliers and third parties.

BitSight continuously and non-intrusively collects critical cybersecurity risk factors affecting organizations, including botnet infections, malware servers, security incidents, patching cadence, Internet exposure, and more. These insights are automatically populated into The riskmethods Solution, creating a single view of an organization's risk exposure, and helping customers manage cyber risk across a broad portfolio of suppliers.

"Cyber threats have become increasingly more pervasive in recent years, and now with COVID-19 forcing employees to work remotely, organizations are even more vulnerable," said Heiko Schwarz, CRO and Founder, riskmethods. "Our data shows a 180% increase in cybersecurity warning signs during the first half of 2020 compared to 2019. Our partnership with BitSight enables supply chain and procurement professionals to reveal these cyber risks in real time, and move quickly to mitigate threats."

The partnership focuses on quantifying cyber risk within both the physical and digital supply chain. The BitSight integration enables customers to evaluate the strength of suppliers' cyber risk management, with instant visibility into their BitSight Security Rating, to make better sourcing decisions proactively enhancing the resilience of supply networks against cyber threats.

"Every organization faces cyber risk to their supply chain. The disruption and economic damage that malicious actors can cause through a supply chain attack can be severe," said Dave Fachetti, Executive Vice President of Strategy, BitSight. "The riskmethods Solution with BitSight provides critical insights into third-party cybersecurity posture, protecting organizations from potential threats to their supply chain and enabling users to make faster and more informed risk mitigation decisions."

For more information on how to protect your organization from the evolving cyber risk landscape with riskmethods and BitSight, please visit: www.riskmethods.net/scrm/what-is-supply-chain-risk-management/cyber/.

About riskmethods

riskmethods empowers businesses to identify, assess and mitigate supply chain risk. By using artificial intelligence, we help customers automate and accelerate threat detection, enabling them to gain competitive advantage with a well-managed approach to meeting customer demands, protecting reputation and reducing total cost of risk. To learn more about why riskmethods is the intelligent way to manage risk, visit https://www.riskmethods.net/ or connect with us on LinkedIn.

